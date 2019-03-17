‘Avengers’ Star Samuel L. Jackson Failing to Name the Infinity Stones Goes Viral

Samuel L. Jackson has been a pretty consistent part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the past decade-plus, with his portrayal of Nick Fury helping bring the Avengers together. But as one of the actor’s recent appearances proves, he might still be a bit rusty on Marvel trivia.

A series of screenshots from Jackson and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson’s appearance on Carpool Karaoke have gone viral, in which Larson quizzes Jackson on the names of the six Infinity Stones. Jackson begins to answer, but his list ends up matching the seven deadly sins from ancient mythology as opposed to the fictional stones.

The tweet of Jackson’s answers has gone viral in recent days, with fans appreciating Larson’s confused expression to Jackson’s answer.

While Jackson might not know the names of the Infinity Stones, his portrayal of Fury arguably has an interesting impact on the events of next month’s Avengers: Endgame. As the mid-credits scene for Captain Marvel revealed, Larson’s Carol Danvers has officially answered the infamous pager message sent by Fury, and is set to help the remaining Avengers in their fight against Thanos. Whether or not Jackson makes an appearance in the film – especially since Fury was turned to dust at the end of Infinity War – remains to be seen.

“I didn’t hint any of that,” Jackson said in a recent interview. “I didn’t say anything. I just said ‘I don’t know.’ That’s the answer we’re instructed to give.”

In the meantime, fans can see Jackson play a unique incarnation of Fury in Captain Marvel, with the ’90s-set film presenting a younger version of Theory than seen in the MCU before. As Jackson has previously expressed, there was something special about being part of the first female-led solo movie in the MCU.

“I have a daughter and I have a wife who feels undervalued,” Jackson told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “Because she is a black woman, she is in the business and she’s been in this business longer than I have. She was a professional actor when she was a kid and doing all this stuff. And she’s a specific body type and a specific…skin tone. Which is not the preferred skin tone of this business basically. I mean, Viola Davis is the biggest dark skinned star. And… being able to uplift women in a very specific way, I grew up in a house full of women. Who always made me feel special. And made me tow a specific line. I understand a lot about who they are and what they felt just because I heard it. And I had to experience it every day. How hard the world is for women specifically.”

“And to work with Brie who has a very political aware sense of self, who not afraid to use her platform to push female agendas has been a real joy,” he said. “This is my third movie with her. I did Kong with her, so we went all over the world. And then I did her movie, Unicorn Store. And to be a part of this specific story where she has such an enormous responsibility, especially in the success of the Marvel Universe and what it means every time there’s a Marvel film. And to look at what happened last year with Wonder Woman, DC almost figured it out with that movie. To know what’s going to happen when this movie does actually hit theaters for women and little girls is going to be amazing.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.