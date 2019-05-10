Jeremy Renner Shares Flashback Photo of Stan Lee in First Avengers Movie

Avengers: Endgame is making fans look back at quite a lot of fond memories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including some of the film’s cast members. Jeremy Renner, who returns as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the film, recently took to Instagram to share a pretty heartwarming behind-the-scenes photo from the first Avengers film, which even features a cameo from Stan Lee.

The photo, which you can check out below, sees Renner and Lee posing alongside Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson and Captain America star Chris Evans.

This behind-the-scenes photo has a pretty bittersweet connotation to it, as Lee passed away at the age of 95 late last year. In the years leading up to his death, Lee cameoed in a wide range of Marvel-related movies and television shows, culminating in his final on-screen cameo in Endgame.

“This was his final cameo that was committed to film,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It was always… Again, I grew up as a Marvel fanatic, and watching Spider-Man cartoon show as a kid with his voice in it. I think anything that affects you as a child really affects you as an adult, sticks with you. So when he would come on set, and we’d hear his voice, it’s sort of Pavlovian in a way, where you just become a child again. The whole crew would be like that. People were always… All these movie stars on set every day, and then Stan would show up, and it was just like people were kids all over again.”

While Lee might not have gotten to live to see Endgame arrive in theaters, Renner and other cast members have definitely carried on his spirit.

“He’s going to be watching it, brother. He’s watching it,” Renner said in an interview earlier this year. “He’s in all of us. He’s going to be watching it.”

