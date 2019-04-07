‘The Walking Dead’ Trolls Fans Trying to Get ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets

Avengers: Endgame broke the Internet in quite a few ways last week, when tickets for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster officially went on sale. If you’re among those who struggled to get tickets this past week, then The Walking Dead‘s Twitter account understands how you’re feeling.

The official Twitter account for the AMC series had a pretty tongue-in-cheek response to those with Endgame ticket woes, tweeting out a gif of Rick Grimes frantically trying to escape a horde of zombies with the caption “trying to get #AvengersEndgame tickets”.

Trying to get #AvengersEndGame tickets this morning pic.twitter.com/5zhP2oMMHm — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 2, 2019

In a way, there’s a bit of irony in The Walking Dead poking fun at Endgame‘s success, considering the ways that both franchises have dominated – and shocked – the pop culture world.

“All we’ll say is even more water cooler talk,” co-director Joe Russo recently told ComicBook.com. “Probably bigger water cooler talk.”

“You’ll see this from movie to movie for us, for Joe and I in the MCU,” Anthony Russo added. “We really strongly commit to the storytelling that’s come before. We strongly commit to what’s happened to those characters in Winter Soldier, to the dividing of the Avengers in Civil War and the destruction of the relationship between Tony and Steve. The same way, we’re committing to the end of Infinity War. What we do is we track how each of those characters who survived, what is their relationship to those events? How do they move forward from that moment? How do they move forward, individually? Collectively? How do you deal with defeat as a super hero?”

“Clearly audiences are really supportive of the story being told, the Marvel universe, and we’re bringing it to a grand close in Endgame.” Joe Russo echoed. “The most heartwarming moments to us when we travel around the world promoting this movie are when people say to us, ‘Hey, I started watching this with my classmates when I was 10 years old and now I’m 21 and we’re all going to go see it together,’ or, you know, ‘My parents and I have seen every one of these films together,’ or, you know, ‘I brought my kids to every one.’ Whatever it is, there’s always some sense of community around it and you asked that question earlier about reaching global audiences … it just is something that seems to bind people in a way that is really satisfying as a film maker.”

