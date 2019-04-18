Tessa Thompson Teases ‘Thor 4’ Pitch, Says Taika Waititi Could Return

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is largely up in the air at the moment, until Avengers: Endgame finally makes its debut later this month. But according to one of Endgame‘s stars, there have already begun to be talks about continuing one of the franchise’s most prominent set of movies.

In a recent interview with LA Times, Tessa Thompson spoke about reprising her role as Valkyrie in Endgame, after debuting her take on the character in Thor: Ragnarok. As she teased, she has heard that talks have begun for a fourth Thor film, and that Ragnarok director Taika Waititi would presumably return to make it a reality.

“I heard that a pitch has happened for [another Thor film]. I don’t know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika would come back.”

For Marvel fans, this probably both is and isn’t a surprise, as Waititi has been pretty open about the possibility of coming back for a fourth film. As both Waititi and Thor star Chris Hemsworth have expressed in previous interviews, there’s definitely been a discussion of what Thor 4 would look like, even as Hemsworth has been vague about his future in the MCU.

“Yeah, people ask me, Would you do another one,’ and for sure I’d do another one because it wouldn’t even feel like doing a fourth Thor film, it would just feel like doing the second Ragnarok film,” Waititi said in 2017 interview. “There’s been this reinvention in an exciting way … So it’s exciting cuz it feels like, if Chris were to do this again it wouldn’t feel like ‘oh it’s the eighth time I’ve done Thor,’ no it will feel like the second or third time I’ve done this character. Same with Mark [Ruffalo].”

“We gave cheers to Thor 3,” Hemsworth said of himself and Waititi in a 2018 interview. “But it also was like what could we do with four? We could do this and this. We were throwing ideas around. But also, just to work together again. That was one of the most enjoyable creative partnerships I’ve ever had.”

“It just depends on how The Avengers (movies) all wrap up,” Hemsworth added. “I finished shooting and now they are going to edit it and see how the stories play out. There are so many interwoven scenes and stories and characters.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.