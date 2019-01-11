‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stunt Coordinator Teases Incredible To Watch Black Widow Stunts

Black Widow more than held her own in Avengers: Infinity War, but it seems in Avengers: Endgame she’s taking the action to 11.

We’ve already seen Widow show up in the first Avengers: Endgame trailer, and according to stunt coordinator Monique Ganderton, we can expect a lot from Scarlett Johansson’s character in the upcoming film, at least from a stunt perspective. Ganderton has doubled for Karen Gillan’s Nebula (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Carie Coon’s Proxima Midnight (Avengers: Infinity War) in the past, and she’s already liking what she’s seeing from Black Widow’s stunt double in Endgame.

“I’m a big fan of amping up the female superheroes in their fighting,” Ganderton told THR. “The Black Widow character with Heidi Moneymaker as her stunt double is just incredible to watch.”

Widow actually had a memorable fight with Midnight at two different times in Infinity War, once early on (in the fight with Scarlet Witch and Vision) and later in Wakanda, where she fought Midnight alongside Okoye and Scarlet Witch. If those fights were any indication, we can expect even greater things from her in Endgame.

You might suspect that the more complex stunts would cause more anxiety, but in actuality, for Ganderton it is quite the opposite.

“Those are the stunts that I’m actually the most at peace with because there’s been so much preparation and I trust the riggers, I trust the rig, I trust the line and I know exactly what’s going to happen,” Ganderton said. “Of course some freak thing could happen, but for the most part you’re pretty safe and you’re going down and then you’re going to stop hard at the end of the line. So I just kind of sit up there and I think, ‘OK, I’ve got to kick my legs but make it look natural and make it look painful when I hit the bottom.’”

As for Widow, she will be teaming up with the remaining heroes and some returning friends (as well as a new one in Captain Marvel) to take down Thanos in Endgame and attempt to put the universe back to the way it was before the decimation. Here’s hoping they can make it happen.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.