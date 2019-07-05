This Thanos & Iron Man Mural Is Blowing Marvel Fans’ Minds

Fans around the world have their own ways of showing their appreciation for characters within the Marvel Cinemaitc Universe. Two of the most popular in the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have been Iron Man and Thanos. One of the two started it all while the other was a villain making an effort to end it all. Now, one artist has shown their love for both characters in the form of a jaw-dropping mural featuring Iron Man and Thanos in the same image while 3-D glasses make one visible at a time.

The art sees Thanos through only the blue lens of a pair of 3-D glasses while Iron Man appears through the red lens of a pair of 3-D glasses. It is located in Limassol, Cyprus, a country isolated to its own island south of Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea.

Check out the awesome art work by insane51 in the video reposted on ComicBook’s official Instagram below!

As big of fans as there are of the Marvel Cinematic Universe around the world, few come close to the directors of Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The two are tremendously grateful for all who have come together in support of their Marvel films. “We want to thank everyone who’s been on this journey with us,” the Russo Brothers said in a tweet as Avengers: Endgame started to break box office records. “We grew up in a big, loving family where stories were told at the dinner table to entertain each other. We now get to tell those stories to the world. All because of you… with much love and respect… The RB’s.”

Avengers: Endgame continues to close the gap on James Cameron’s Avatar, as it stood $21.7 million away on Thursday from matching the current record-holder’s box office numbers for the highest grossing film of all time record. The film has been in theaters for 68 days (9.7 weeks), and the additional content Marvel included this past weekend did help in that regard, giving the film a surge. Comparing this weekend to the previous one shows that last Friday held a significant jump up to $1,874,259 million from the previous Friday’s $530,906 thousand. Saturday was no different, as the film brought in $2,298,821 million from the previous weekend’s total of $818,809 thousand (via Box Office Mojo).

