‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says It’s Impossible to Undo “The Snap”

No matter which way you shake it, the Avengers will have an uphill battle when Avengers: Endgame zooms into theaters next month. After Thanos (Josh Brolin) decimated half of all life in Infinity War, those still alive were left scrambling for an explanation at what just happened. While they will likely understand what happened by the time Endgame debuts, chances are they won’t know what to do in such devastating destruction. In fact, one popular fan theory says they won’t have any options when it comes to undoing The Decimation.

u/swayde620 brought up an excellent point in a popular fan theory posted earlier in the day. As it stands now, Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet is pretty well destroyed. Judging by the last scene in Infinity War and the quick glimpse we saw of it in the initial Endgame teaser, it almost seems as if it’s molded to Thanos’ hand. As the theory states, it’s because of this that the Avengers won’t be able to flat-out reverse Thanos’ actions by simply stealing the gauntlet itself and re-using it.

Maybe the Infinity Gauntlet is completely ruined and incapable of manipulating the Infinity Stones in the ways needed to revive all the lives killed or perhaps none of the Avengers are strong enough to wield the Gauntlet without it destroying the wielder.

If the current version of the Infinity Gauntlet is completely done for, how are the Avengers going to take down the Mad Titan once and for all? It’s looking increasingly possible that instead of using the Infinity Gauntlet in the current timeline to undo the snap, the Avengers are going to manipulate time and prevent The Snap from ever taking place. Sure, all of you time travel purists out there are going to have an issue with this scenario creating a time paradox — but the second you introduce the Quantum Realm and Pym Particles to the situation, any and all science goes out the window making anything possible.

The latter scenario would also seem to confirm the fact that Thanos has an all-new Infinity Gauntlet on the cover of Empire‘s Avengers: Endgame magazine.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame follows on April 26th.

Do you think the Avengers will be able to undo The Snap or will they have to find another way to defeat Thanos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up on Twitter (@AdamBarnhardt) to chat all things MCU!