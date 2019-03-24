‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests the Infinity Stones Will Create Mutants

In a matter of hours, the highly-anticipated Disney and Fox deal will close, reverting the live-action movie and television rights of those characters under the X-Men and Fantastic Four brands back to the House of Mouse and Marvel Studios. The deal essentially increases the potential characters Kevin Feige and the crew at Marvel can use tenfold, giving them two entire catalogs of heroes and villains to pull from. The problem at the moment, however, is how the group will introduce mutants into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In one intriguing fan theory shared online, u/ahumanmadethis thinks the destruction of the Infinity Stones will be what creates the mutant gene, and in turn the X-Men, in the MCU. The theorist didn’t post all too much supporting evidence. But at first glance, the theory certainly makes at least a little bit of sense.

Captain Marvel spoilers incoming! Within the events of Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) interacted with the Tesseract, which seemingly granted her an immense set of powers. When unlocked, the Tesseract ended up turning her into an invincible cosmic hero. The theory goes on the state that once the Avengers manage to wrangle all six Infinity Stones from Thanos (Josh Brolin), they’ll somehow concoct a way to destroy the legendary MacGuffins.

Once destroyed, the destruction of the stones will send shockwaves throughout the universe and somehow, join together to create the mutant gene. On the surface, it’s a nice organic way to introduce a race of hundreds of Marvel characters. The one thing a handful of die-hard MCU fans might have a problem with is how similar the mutants will be to the Inhumans of the television side universe. Those who partake in watching just the movies, however, likely won’t have an issue with how mutants are handled whatsoever, it’s just the likely television retcons that might have Agents of SHIELD fans left scratching their heads.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame is scheduled for release on April 26th.

How do you think the mutants will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? When do you think Marvel Studios will release the first X-Men movie set in the MCU?