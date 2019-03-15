‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Are Rejoicing at the Possibility of This Spoiler Being Debunked

The ending of Avengers: Infinity War shattered the status quo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving audiences to wonder what the future held for our heroes. The first teasers for Avengers: Endgame depicted Iron Man alone in space following his confrontation with Thanos, reciting an emotional message to Pepper Potts in case he never made his way back home. The dire situation ignited speculation that Tony Stark would never make his way back to earth and possibly never reunite with his fellow Avengers. Luckily, the latest trailer for the film depicted Stark back on earth with his allies, confirming he somehow makes it home safely.

This latest trailer might have debunked the potential spoiler that Stark dies in space, but we still don’t know if we’ll get to see him with Pepper again, as we don’t even know if she officially survived Thanos’ deadly snap. His reunion with the Avengers could also confirm that Stark survives the events of the movie.

Whatever the future may hold for Iron Man, fans only have to wait another six weeks before Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters and delivers us answers to some of our biggest questions.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Stark making his way home!

Alert the Fashion Police

I’m so happy tony stark is alive (for now) but at what cost??? These suits are so uglie he probably wishes he was still stuck in space pic.twitter.com/y0zM4v61me — kati (@katiwithoutane) March 14, 2019

Goodnight

Goodnight Tony Stark is alive pic.twitter.com/xruxW6LnSE — Sarah saw Captain Marvel (@MUFC_MCU) March 14, 2019

Still Crying

YO TONY STARK IS ALIVE IM CRYING STILL WATCHING THE TRAILER OVER AND OVER AGAINㅠㅠ — qos. (@queenofsatans) March 15, 2019

Good News For Fans

#MEU Tony stark?(ironman) is alive n came back to earth safe from space. this is the happiest movement for all ironman fans ??????????????he proved once again that he can handle in any situation n fight it. pic.twitter.com/FhZkW0Ea91 — Kanye West Indies (@Dimpled_Kyle868) March 15, 2019

Friendly Reminder

Please Stay That Way

All I Needed

We’re All Alive and Breathing

That’s It

He Made It