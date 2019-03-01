‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Surviving Avengers Use ‘Rick and Morty’ Solution

One Marvel fan believes Earth’s mightiest heroes could borrow a universe-hopping solution inspired by Rick and Morty come Avengers: Endgame.

Posting to Reddit’s r/MarvelStudios subreddit, user u/DrWaffle1848 hypothesizes the Avengers could defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) by relocating to an alternate universe in which their counterparts died in The Decimation, the designated term for Thanos’ obliteration of fifty percent of all life in the universe.

The user argues the Avengers abandoning their planet in favor of a mirror would preserve the deaths of the victims who perished in The Decimation, making the casualties seen in the ending of Avengers: Infinity War “technically permanent.”

The surviving Avengers would then be able to team with Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and others, whose counterparts would remain dead in the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe, as this new counter-reality would be populated with a mixture of originals and still-living alternate versions of snapped heroes like Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

In the Adult Swim comedy, high school student Morty and his mad scientist grandfather Rick inadvertently bring on the end of the world after a love serum meant to woo a schoolmate results in the human population devolving into grotesque mutates dubbed “Cronenbergs.”

The pair then travel to one of the many infinite realities where the Cronenberg disaster was averted, but that Earth’s Rick and Morty died soon after in a violent lab explosion. Rick and Morty, hailing from the world destroyed by monsters, then assume the places of their dead counterparts and assimilate into this new Earth.

But such a move would not avenge the dead, and goes against what Captain America (Chris Evans) says so earnestly: “Some people move on, but not us.”

Ahead of Infinity War‘s release in 2018, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige claimed its deaths would be “for real this time,” telling EW: “I could always list off the characters that we’ve killed in our movies that haven’t come back, but the big ones, which I know they’re looking at …? I would just say, yes. People need to be careful what they wish for.”

Infinity War and Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus similarly claimed the deaths are “real,” telling Buzzfeed:

“[Endgame] doesn’t do what you think it does. It is a different movie than you think it is,” Markus said. “Also… [the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe next sees Captain Marvel, out March 8, followed by Avengers: Endgame April 26 and Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5.

