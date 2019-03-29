‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Share Video Teaser, but Marvel Fans Are Demanding Tickets

Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Bros. have revealed a new spot for the Infinity War sequel, which is really just a rehash of the various trailer/TV spot footage we’ve seen before. While we expect Marvel Studios to clamp down on any further Endgame reveals in marketing, The Russos probably we’re expecting the massive outcry this new spot is getting from Marvel fans!

As you will see below, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are cool being in the dark about Avengers: Endgame spoilers – but not so cool being in the dark about when they can actually get tickets to see the movie!

Fight Our Lives

“This is the fight of our lives.” Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/duc8pvClca — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 29, 2019

Check out the latest Avengers: Endgame “Fight of Our Lives” TV spot, above. Nothing really knew in it, though…

DROP THE TICKETS!

…So says Star-Lord (aka the guy really responsible for the Thanos Snap).

Rumored Date of Sale

There’s no confirmation of the ticket sale date yet – but maybe this is it?

Get ‘Em Before They Go

You know this guy will there right when the tickets go onsale – with your luck, he’ll be in line right in front of you.

Help Us, Help You

can’t see your movie if you don’t RELEASE THE TICKETS — ashley (@ragnamurdock) March 29, 2019

Seriously Russos, we’re trying to make you billions of dollars! Help us do that!

Too Many Feels

Seriously, we are getting more anxious about this by the day. No one wants to be boxed out of opening weekend, when all those juicy spoilers will start to flow…

“I Think They Trollin’…”

Me: I need Endgame tickets!

Russo Bros: pic.twitter.com/5dYF6aNmTU — The White Potato (@eliaseman) March 29, 2019

Seriously, when everything with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame is said and done, we’ll be able to look back at all the times The Russos trolled fans hard over reveals and release details…

Avenge Him

We didn’t think we’d still be laughing over a Harambe meme – but here we are…

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

