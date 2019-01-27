Tessa Thompson Supposedly Confirms Role in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

It’s been long-speculated that Tessa Thompson would return for Avengers: Endgame to reprise her role as Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok. Now, it seems as if the actor has confirmed herself that she will be appearing in Endgame.

In a series of tweets earlier today, Thompson unveiled a plan to speak to twice the amount of journalists who are women or people of color when talking about the two films she’ll be appearing in this year. She then listed two months her films are being released — April and June.

I also committed to Doubling the number of women and POC journalist covering the films I have coming out this year. (One in April and in June). TimesUpx2 //t.co/WFFSXSwuhB — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 26, 2019

As previously announced, Sony’s Men in Black: International will be released on June 14th, leaving the April date still a bit of a mystery. According to IMDb, MiB: I is the only officially-announced film project for the actress this year, with no more movies set for release until 2020.

If you’ve kept up with the MCU by now, you’ll know that Endgame was pushed from it’s initial May release date to now debut on April 26th — a move Marvel Studios also made for Avengers: Infinity War last year so it seems that Endgame is, in fact, the other movie Thompson was referring to in her tweet.

Earlier this week, toys began surfacing overseas including Thompson’s Valkyrie — essentially confirming she’d make an appearance in the film. Previously, Thompson mentioned that she’d love teaming up with Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) to form a live-action A-Force of sorts.

“I mean, Okoye is pretty cool,” Thompson said of the characters she’d like Valkyrie to team up with. “I mean, I bow down to her! Valkyrie would just be like ‘Sis! My long lost sis!’ Just because she’s like, you know, the leader of the Valkyrie of Wakanda. So that would be exciting. Obviously, it’d be so cool to team up with Black Widow, as Scarlett Johansson is sort of OG superhero. Both [Okoye and Black Widow]. Or just the three of us over lunch.”

“I think it’d be fun to see her on Earth,” she added. “I think it would be fun to see her in more unexpected team-ups, because she has such a sort of brash, particular personality. It’d be funny to see her in the MCU, seeing who she gets along with, who she maybe doesn’t get along with. I think the possibilities are wide open.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Valkyrie in Endgame? How do you think she'll arrive to help out?

Avengers: Endgame soars into theatres on April 26th. Other movies on the release schedule for Marvel Studios this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.