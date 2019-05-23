Avengers: Endgame Viewer Spots Interesting Detail About Black Widow

Marvel Studios brought the long-running Infinity Saga to a close in Avengers: Endgame, with the film serving as the culmination to over 20 films that were released over the span of the last decade. The movie wrapped up some character arcs, including the tragic deaths of some beloved members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. But it also packed in a lot of awesome Easter eggs and references that some fans might have missed.

One Marvel fan noticed a pair of ballet slippers sitting next to Black Widow in her office at the Avengers compound, seen when she meets with the other members of the team across the galaxy before Captain America shows up. This indicates that Natasha is still dancing, years after the snap, adding another interesting wrinkle to her characterization.

We first learned of Black Widow’s background in dance in Avengers: Age of Ultron, with ballet being one skill she learned in her training as an assassin for the KGB. We don’t know whether she stopped and picked it back up again after the devastation of the Snap, or if she’s kept up with the hobby throughout her time with SHIELD and the Avengers.

Many fans were sad to see Black Widow’s time with the team end in Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel Studios is currently working on a new prequel film that will feature Scarlett Johansson. Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely addressed how the prequel factored into their plans.

“We weren’t fully aware of [the Black Widow movie], but, even when that became clearer that it was one of the things that they were intending to do, no one told us not to do what we were doing,” Markus explained to ComicBook.com.

“Right, and that’s function of her arc, right?” McFeely added. “Her finally finding a purpose, a family, and being willing to sacrifice everything for that family. I think of her as perhaps the strongest person in the whole movie. She’s the woman on the wall in the five years. And even when Captain America has doubts, and remember he says to her, ‘Maybe we don’t need to be doing this.’ She does not share that opinion.”

Fans can see Black Widow’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame now playing in theaters. We’ll likely learn more about the solo film at Marvel Studios’ presentation at San Diego Comic-Con this summer.