High School Dance Team Goes Viral for Massive Marvel Dance

There once was a remarkable idea to bring together a marvelous dance team so that the high school could go viral when it mattered the most. In the case of Arizona’s Walden Grove High School, one recent homecoming pep rally dance is about to become a viral sensation — that is, of course, if it hasn’t already by the time we pit publish on this piece.

The massive seven-minute dance features costumes for virtually every member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including all Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. There’s also an appearance by Thanos, who’s busy killing various heroes throughout the video in the corner of the video. It even includes hits like Lil Jon’s “Snap Yo Fingers” when Thanos dusts away half of the dancers, and it all leads up the the now-infamous “I Am Iron Man” dance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you remember back to last year, Walden Grove is the same school that did the super-viral Harry Potter dance, a video that has nearly 11 million views as of this writing. The school’s latest dance can be seen in its entirety above.

Avengers: Endgame passed Avatar as the highest-grossing film ever nearly two months ago and it still manages to claw and scratch through its theatrical release. Through Thursday night, the film has grossed $2.79 billion worldwide and is still showing in 133 theaters stateside. As its total keeps climbing, the Russo Brothers-directed film is nearly $10 million ahead of Avatar by this point. The distance between Avatar‘s second spot and the third spot (Titanic) on the all-time charts is a whopping $602m.

Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are still in theaters while Endgame is available digitally and on home media wherever movies are sold.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

