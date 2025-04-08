Marvel Legends Maximum Hulk Figure Pre-Orders Drop April 10th

Hasbro’s livestream for April 1st 2025 laid out the game plan for Marvel Legends drops over the next month or so, with new figures launching at a regular clip through May 8th. There are also several Walmart and Target exclusives that will no doubt be tied to future Collector Con / Geek Out events. Everything you need to know about the drops can be found right here.

The next (and undoubtedly biggest) release of this wave is happening on April 10th. A 8.5-inch scale Maximum Series Hulk figure is slated for release at that time, and you’ll want to jump on it right away as the Maximum Series Spider-Man figure sold out lightning fast in February despite a $49.99 price tag. A price for the Hulk figure hasn’t been revealed, but we expect it to be more expensive that the Spider-Man figure – perhaps considerably so if tariffs are factored in. We have already seen this change happening with small retailers, and large retailers like Amazon will be forced to follow suit when they order new inventory. A complete breakdown of the upcoming Marvel Legends figure wave can be found below.

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For April 2025

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-MAN 3 / May 2025 / (Available Now) here on Amazon ($29.99) / Entertainment Earth ($37.99) / GameStop ($32.99): Features the black Spidey suit from Spider-Man 3, with alternate hands and an unmasked Peter Parker head.

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For May 2025

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES YELENA BELOVA AND RED GUARDIAN 2-PACK / Fall 2025 / Pre-Order on May 1 at 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon – $49.99: Yelena Belova and Red Guardian from Thunderbolts, with an unmasked Red Guardian head and weapon accessories.

Upcoming Marvel Legends Exclusives