Avengers: Endgame Director Reveals When Steve and Peggy Dance Takes Place

Marvel’s record-breaking Avengers: Endgame concluded in perhaps the most heartfelt way possible: With Steve Rogers returning to the past and reuniting with Peggy Carter and finally joining her for that dance. It was a beautiful conclusion to the story of both characters, as they both got the chance to live out their lives together.

Now that Endgame has arrived on Digital HD for fans to enjoy at home, the creative minds have offered a little bit more insight into that dance, and when it actually took place. Some read the final scene as being a glimpse into the lives of Peggy and Steve long after the war, simply enjoying a dance as a married couple. However, according to director Joe Russo, that isn’t the case.

On the feature commentary track for Endgame, which features directors Joe and Anthony Russo and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the creators explain that this moment takes place right after Steve goes back in time and reunites with Peggy, giving her the dance that he’d promised not long before that.

“I think it should be noted, it’s sometimes hard to notice, the door is open here,” McFeely explains, alluding to the fact that Steve hadn’t been there long.

Joe quickly confirms that notion by adding, “This is very shortly after their reunion.”

As the track continues, McFeely goes on to say that Steve simply walked in the door, said hello to Peggy, and didn’t waste a single second before asking her to dance.

“I imagine that, about 10 minutes ago, he knocked on the door, she dropped whatever she was holding.”

Ever since the Captain America: The First Avenger, which was just the fifth film released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Steve has regretted not getting the chance to be with Peggy. Finally, after returning the Infinity Stones back to their rightful places in time, Steve got that chance, and he didn’t want to see a moment of it slip away.

