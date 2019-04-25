Avengers: Endgame – This App Will Tell You When It’s Ok to Pee

Avengers: Endgame is finally arriving in theaters, and aside from the massive anxieties fans have about the movie’s outcome, there’s been growing concern about one aspect of the movie: when to go to the bathroom! Avengers: Endgame is clocking a runt time of 3 hours and 1 minute, and those who have seen the film assure us that there’s not a moment of it you want to miss!

However, Nature’s call is one that cannot be denied, and so viewers whose bladders can no longer handle the pressure *will* have to run out of the theater – the question is, when is the best time to do so?

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve already provided you with a handy Avengers: Endgame bathroom break guide, which only drops minor spoilers about the film beforehand. However, if you want to go into Avengers: Endgame clean and still know of when it’s cool to hit the bathroom… well, as the kids say these days, ‘There’s an app for that.’

The app is called RunPee App, and it was created by Dan Gardner. Here’s how the app functions, according to the RunPee official website:

“We’ve all been there, enjoying a movie, when nature calls. It starts with a whisper, then becomes a shout. Before you know it, you’re not watching the movie so much as watching for a chance to make a mad dash to the restroom. The RunPee app takes the guesswork out of this for you. We watch every wide release movie to find the best scenes you can use, if you need to run and pee.”

IF you are truly concerned about how to manage your bodily functions during the roller-coaster of emotion that Avengers: Endgame apparently is, then maybe this app is the perfect thing for you. All the same, longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe fans probably don’t want to miss a single moment of the Endgame, so perhaps the best strategy of all is managing your bodily functions by “staying dry” before going to see Avengers: Endgame. Then all you’ll have to worry about is all the liquid leaking from your eyes…

…Or you could take the advice that Ant-Man star Paul Rudd recently offered: “…I would say get one of those giant tubs of popcorn and then just like lower it under the seat in the middle of the movie, and then you don’t have to get up.”

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!