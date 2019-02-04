‘Avengers: Endgame’: Where is Thanos?

The Super Bowl TV spot for Avengers: Endgame just dropped and fans are thrilled to see all new footage of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film. However, one person was notably missing from the trailer: Thanos.

One of the most crushing moments in Avengers: Infinity War was when the end credits reminded us that “Thanos Will Return.” Considering that’s a spot that’s usually reserved for heroes, this moment was proof that the film’s villain really did win the day, which was a real first for the MCU. This makes us wonder why he’s not more prominent in the ads and where he could possibly be now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re not the only ones who noticed the serious lack of Thanos in the trailer. The actor behind the character, Josh Brolin, shared the new ad to his Instagram but had some words about Thanos’ absence.

“This trailer is avoiding one major element,” he wrote with the hashtag #teamthanos.

Not only was Thanos completely missing from the new TV spot, but he was barely seen in the first trailer that dropped back in December. The only real glimpse we got of the Mad Titan was his hand as he walked through a field.

There’s a good chance Thanos is sitting tight, soaking in his victory from Infinity War, but we imagine he’s still got an important role in play in the upcoming film.

During the new ad, Rocket and Thor appear to be in a grassy area that resembles the spot we last saw Thanos.

Here’s Rocket in the new ad:

Here’s Thor:

And this in a image of the Thanos scarecrow from the first Endgame trailer:

This makes us wonder if Rocket and Thor are on a mission to find Thanos.

While the Thanos footage has been few and far between, we have been lucky enough to piece some things about the character together. Last month, a new Endgame toy gave us a glimpse into the character’s wardrobe. Thanos is all armored up and is packaged with a heavy-bladed weapon. During Infinity War, Thanos ditched his armor, so its interesting to see that he might be suiting up once again.

Where do you think Thanos is? Could Thor and Rocket be tracking him? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.