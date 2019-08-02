Avengers: Endgame Writers Are Done at Marvel Studios but Would Return If Needed

Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who have penned Marvel Studios blockbusters almost exclusively since 2011, confirm their Marvel hiatus but note they’re open to a future return.

“We’re gone, no. We are not working for Marvel at the moment,” McFeely told the Los Angeles Times. Added Markus, “For one thing, you can’t raise the stakes.”

“We’re gonna make a bigger movie?” McFeely asked.

“We’ve written for every character they have. It’s incumbent upon us, one, to let other people play with the toys, but also for us to go recharge our batteries, develop other skills, and then come back, should the opportunity arise,” Markus said.

“We love them, hopefully they like us, we would gladly go back when the need arises. But at the moment we’re not there. We were on, literally, continuously from [Captain America: The First Avenger] to the end of Endgame. It’s a long run.”

The writing duo will instead “play with our own toys” and concentrate on AGBO, the studio they initiated with directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed the Markus and McFeely-penned Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Markus and McFeely are now scripting Electric State, which they hope moves in front of cameras in 2020. McFeely then commented briefly on their script about the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, also planned for a 2020 shoot under Halloween director David Gordon Green.

“As you might imagine, that’s pretty sensitive,” McFeely said. Markus reported the pair are “very proud of it.”

