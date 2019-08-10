Avengers: Endgame Writers on Where Loki Goes Next

Avengers: Endgame co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely can only speculate what becomes of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), whose past self used the Tesseract to teleport out of an altered 2012.

“TBD,” McFeely told Backstory Magazine when asked if the writers mapped out where Loki goes after his last-minute escape.

“Probably to cause some havoc in Asgard,” added Markus. McFeely agreed, saying, “It’s probably mischief.”

When pressed about Loki escaping a branched timeline before it collapsed, McFeely said, “Listen, we don’t work at Marvel, man. I don’t know.”

The writers, who penned all three Captain America movies as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, are finished with Marvel Studios — for now — and admitted they aren’t privy to the secrets of Phase 4 and beyond.

“We’re gone, no. We are not working for Marvel at the moment,” McFeely told the Los Angeles Times at San Diego Comic-Con.

Loki was murdered by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in 2018 before the time-traveling Avengers from 2023 made it possible for 2012 Loki to snatch a Tesseract and teleport away, capitalizing on commotion caused by an angry Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

The adventures of that Loki will be explored in his own Disney+ exclusive series, as confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at Comic-Con.

Concept art presented during a Disney+ presentation in April showed Loki wandering the streets of 1975 — as evidenced by a marquee advertising blockbuster Jaws — supporting early details from THR that said the trickster would pop up “throughout human history as unlikely influencer on historical events.”

In June, Hiddleston told THR the show would be a “new departure” for the adopted brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people,” Hiddleston said. “I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it.”

Loki will premiere exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service sometime in Spring 2021.