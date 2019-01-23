‘Avengers: Endgame’: Ronin’s Mask Closeup Look Revealed

Packaging for Avengers: Endgame toys has revealed the first look at Clint Barton’s new Ronin mask in the film.

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame showed Clint fighting as Ronin, but he took his mask off before turning to reveal his face. The new packaging shows a mask and hood that cover his face except or the eyes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

The mask is notably different from Ronin’s comic book mask. That mask covers the head in full, like Spider-Man’s mask. This mask may have been inspired by the Ultimate Marvel Universe’s Hawkeye. That version of Hawkeye maintained a family life outside of his career as a superhero, much like the Clint Barton of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ultimate Hawkeye started wearing the mask after a traitor within the Ultimates sent a black ops team to his home to slaughter Clint’s family. Perhaps the MCU Hawkeye is following a similar path, taking on the Ronin persona after he loses his family in Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet snap.

The Clint Barton from Marvel’s main Earth-616 universe became Ronin after a surreal and traumatic experience. He was killed by the Scarlet Witch during the events of Avengers Disassembled and then resurrected as a side effect of the events of House of M. When he returned, he was uncomfortable going back to his previous persona and so became Ronin instead. He fought alongside Luke Cage’s Secret Avengers as Ronin until the Superhero Registration Act was revoked and Norman Osborn’s “Dark Reign” was over.

Fans were disappointed that Hawkeye wasn’t in Avengers: Infinity War. Rumor had it that Barton would be on a mission in Japan in the film and that he would take on the Ronin persona, but it turned out those developments were for the fourth Avengers movie, not the third.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo previously assured fans that Clint’s absence was not an oversight and that they have a plan in place.

“Listen, we did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner from Infinity War,” Joe Russo said. “We have two movies that we’re working with, Avengers 3 and Avengers 4. That’s a lot of story real estate. I think last week we released 22 character posters. There’s only so many people that you can put in one film. And we have a really interesting story cooked up for Hawkeye. But I would say that patience is a virtue, and it’s a long play, not a short play.”

What do you think of Clint Barton’s new Ronin look? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.