Avengers Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Surprise Drops New Album

Jeremy Renner is best known for playing Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s also a musician. In fact, the actor just dropped a new album titled The Medicine. Renner took to Instagram to announce his new music, which is available on Spotify. This news comes a couple of days after Renner was having some quarantine fun dressing up as “DJ Sloth.” He also recently made headlines for requesting a reduction in his child support payments due to being unable to work during the current coronavirus pandemic. As for The Medicine, the album features seven songs performed by the Avenger.

“I’ve always found music to be one of the few things that unite people in a pure way. Common ground can be hard to find in today’s world, but music has remained a constant for me. To feel deeply, to dance fervently, and live together is more present now than ever. ‘The Medicine’ EP | Available Now. Link in my bio,” Renner wrote on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

At the beginning of the month, Renner confirmed that he had begun working on the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye, despite all of the issues that have reportedly gone on behind-the-scenes. The actor seemed to be preparing for production, which means it’s unlikely filming actually started before everything was shut down due to COVID-19.

