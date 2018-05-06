‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Becomes Fastest Film to Reach $1 Billion at Box Office

Avengers: Infinity War isn’t the first movie in history to earn $1 billion worldwide, but it is the fastest film to ever hit that impressive milestone.

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to surpass $1 billion at the global box office before the end of its second weekend. It will become the sixth Marvel Studios film to earn $1 billion, joining Marvel’s The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), Black Panther ($1.3 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1.2 billion), and Captain America: Civil War ($1.1 billion).

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to earn $122 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office. That amounts to the second-highest second weekend of all time, behind on Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million. Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time last week, earning $257.6 million to outdo Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ previous record of $247.9 million.

Avengers: Infinity War also broke a record with its opening in Russia. Here’s a list of some of the other box office records that Avengers: Infinity War has broken so far.

Avengers: Infinity War has received strong reviews from most critics, including ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis:

“Avengers: Infinity War upends the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as promised. It’s a spectacle unlike any movie before it, offering a ferocious narrative which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love but the average or young moviegoer might have a bit of trouble with. It is dark, it is fun, and it is bigger than anyone could have imagined. It substitutes some of the focus seen in previous Marvel films with wider-ranging narrative to create a sprawling, jaw-dropping, utterly relentless epic.”

The latest film from Marvel Studios also placed pretty high on ComicBook.com’s definitive ranking of every Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.