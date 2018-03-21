10 Best ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Moments, So Far

Last Friday, with just over a month until the movie hits theaters, Marvel finally released the new trailer for the biggest crossover event in superhero history, Avengers: Infinity War.

For those keeping track, this trailer marks the third bit of new footage that’s been released to this point, following the first trailer and Super Bowl TV spot. Between the three teasers, Marvel has released a total of five minutes and fifteen seconds of footage, giving fans plenty to dissect and dig through until the actual film arrives on April 27.

While all five minutes and fifteen seconds have been more than welcomed, there are a few moments in these trailers that stand out among the rest, getting every fan even more excited for Infinity War to arrive, if that’s at all possible.

So join us, in the video above or the slides below, as we count down the 10 best moments from all of the Avengers: Infinity War footage we’ve seen so far.

10. Infinity Gauntlet in Action

Ever since The Avengers hit theaters in 2012, Marvel fans have been preparing to see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes take on Thanos and his devastating Infinity Gauntlet.

Finally, after years of talking about the Gauntlet and Thanos’ desire to steal the Infinity Stones, the first Infinity War Trailer showed the weapon in action.

After appearing through a tear in space, Thanos approaches Tony Stark with the Gauntlet on his hand, grinning as he made a fist. To show the power of the weapon Thanos immediately struck down Iron Man.

The folks in attendance at Sand Diego Comic Con and D23 last summer were treated to an extension of this scene, which showed Thanos reach behind him and use the Gauntlet to crush a moon, hurling the pieces at the present Avengers.

9. Gamora’s Snap

At the beginning of the new trailer, Gamora is filling Tony in on who Thanos is, what he wants, and just how dangerous he can be. She wraps up her point by saying that, if Thanos gets all six Infinity Stones, he can wipe out the universe with the snap of his fingers. As Gamora snaps hers, the screen goes black, before showing Thanos in his full suit of armor.

The armor was definitely cool to see, and the editing of the sequence was brilliant, but it’s the nod to the original Infinity Gauntlet comic series that makes it so special.

In those comics, when Thanos acquires all six Infinity Stones, he merely snaps his fingers and everything goes black.

8. “Get This Man a Shield”

Arguably the most exciting thing about Infinity War is seeing all of the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe working together, many of them for the first time. The film also represents the return of some characters who have been absent since the events of Civil War.

This line from T’Challa hit on both of those selling points and got fans even more excited than they already were.

Up until the King of Wakanda said “Get this man a shield,” no one had seen Steve Rogers, who went on the run after Civil War. When he walks out of the dark, with that long hair and beautiful beard, there was no possible way to contain the happiness.

7. The Plan

Going into Infinity War, we know that many of the Marvel characters are going to meet one another for the first time, likely creating strong bonds and forming lifetime partnerships.

It’s also safe to say that some of these heroes won’t get along very well.

The new Infinity War trailer gave us a glimpse into one of these pairings. Star-Lord, the self-proclaimed maker of all plans, tells Tony Stark that isn’t ideas aren’t all that great, urging the Avenger to let him take over all planning duties.

This sequence was easily the funniest Infinity War moment we’ve seen thus far.

6. Out of the Way, Strange

The Super Bowl TV spot didn’t include much new footage, save for just a couple of quick shots here and there.

Of all the new offerings in the 30 seconds of footage, the best moment undoubtedly belonged to Iron Man, who put his new suit on display by blowing past Doctor Strange toward the end of the spot.

These two characters will probably work well together, but classic Stark was on display in this scene. Tony will need to keep that in check when meeting his new allies.

5. Crushing the Tesseract

At number five we’ve got a wild shot of Thanos crushing the Tesseract with his bare hands.

While on the surface this just seems like a show of Thanos’ might, and a necessary action for him to take if he wants to get his hands on the stone inside, this moment is actually a brilliant representation of what Infinity War will mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much attention in the early films revolved around the Tesseract and Thanos making it look like nothing more than a brittle egg was a clever way of saying the MCU we know is gone.

That chapter is over, and Thanos is starting things anew.

4. The Black Order

Number 4 on our 10 Best list belongs to The Black Order.

For the first time, in the newest trailer, we got a glimpse of all four members of the order: Ebony Maw, Cull Obsidian, Proxima Midnight, and Corvus Glaive.

These characters will be major villains in the movie, and this was our first chance to see how they would look in live action.

We’re going to cheat here and also throw in a scene later in the trailer where Ebony Maw is seen torturing Doctor Strange, pulling a scene straight out of Jonathon Hickman’s Infinity.

3. Young Gamora

Alrigh, kicking off our Top Three is the shot of Young Gamora from the new trailer.

We’ve been told that Thanos killed her entire family before taking her as his own. We’ve also been told that Infinity War will show a lot of the Mad Titan’s backstory. This scene was our first look at both.

It was almost tear-jerking to see that little green hand reach up to grab Thanos by the finger, and then to watch as he escorted her through her homeworld, likely right before he destroys everyone she ever loved.

This movie is certainly going to pack an emotional punch, and this shot went a long way toward proving that.

2. Wakanda Run

The Marvel movies have long been known to include one massive, epic shot at the end of each trailer. Of course, both trailers for Infinity War have followed this method, leading to the two top spots on our list.

Here at Number Two is the ending shot from the first trailer, where Captain America, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Okoye, Bucky, War Machine, and Falcon are all charging into battle, with an army of Wakandan warriors behind them.

There’s nothing inherently important about this shot, other than the fact that it shows one of the biggest team ups in Marvel history, and that it’s just so unbelievably epic.

1. I Can Do This All Day

Finally, Number One on this list goes to the showdown between Captain America and Thanos.

As the new trailer came to a close, Thanos swung down on Cap but the First Avenger put up a fight, grabbing the Infinity Gauntlet and keeping it from reaching his face. Gritting his teeth and screaming back at Thanos, Cap reminds everyone just what he stands for, and that he won’t let earth fall without putting himself on the line.

This shot perfectly echoes Steve’s sentiments from his days back in Brooklyn, when he was just a scrawny army recruit. “I don’t like bullies. I don’t care where they’re from.”

What were your favorite moments from the Infinity War footage that we’ve seen so far? Did we leave something off of our list? Leave a comment and let us know!