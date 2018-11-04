‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Art Shows the Layers of Iron Man’s Bleeding Edge Armor

When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) showed up in Avengers: Infinity War, it was but a matter of seconds before he displayed the latest armor in his repertoire. Based on the latest nanotech, Stark’s Bleeding Edge armor is the best of the best and now, we have a better look at how the armor actually works.

With the Infinity War art book set to be released soon, several pictures have surfaced online featuring various pages from the book. One of the most recent pictures, however, details how the Bleeding Edge armor forms.

The armor essentially has its own circulatory system of sorts. It films layer by layer until providing the end result. According to the write-up accompanying the picture:

“I spent a lot of time thinking about and illustrating how the suit would form—wanting to get a sense that even thought it’s liquid metal, it’s not one large, cohesive liquid metal,” Saunders says. “It’s actually forming all the anatomical hairs underneath. there’s sort of a neurological layer and a circulatory-system layer that gets formed, and then a layer of musculature.”

Regardless of how cool his Bleeding Edge armor is, Stark’s going to need some new digs after Thanos (Josh Brolin) essentially dismantled what he had in the final battle on Titan. The next time Stark appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be in next year’s Avengers 4.

According to a different art book — The Road to Avengers 4 — the heroes will lead viewers through an “epic journey.”

“The fourth installment in the Avengers saga will be the culmination of 22 interconnected films and will let audiences witness the turning point of this epic journey. This collectible volume features art from films leading up to this thrilling event, including additional behind-the-scenes art, interviews, and photography from Avengers: Infinity War.”

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers 4 opens in theaters on May 3, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.