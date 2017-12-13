‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Among Most Viewed Trailers Of All Time On Youtube

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer is one of the most watched trailers of all time on YouTube.

The trailer tops Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ first trailer which was highly anticipated, relaunching the Star Wars franchise, and has tallied just under 100 million views. The Avengers: Infinity War trailer is currently sitting at 100,018,171 views but going up with every refresh of the YouTube page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They’re all big,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con 2017. “It’s important for both [Avengers 3 and Avengers 4] to be distinctly different. It’s important for them to have different tones, and different narratives, and different surprises for the audience. We’ve worked really hard with [writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeeley] at ensuring that the films are tonally different and structurally different.”

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. Avengers: Infinity War releases in U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018.