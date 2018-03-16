Why Black Widow Is Blonde In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Black Widow’s change of hair is a sign of the times for the Avengers characters as Infinity War rolls around.

On the set of Avengers: Infinity War was the first place ComicBook.com saw Scarlett Johansson in character as the blonde-haired Natasha Romanov. The character is now wearing a battle-tested green and black suit, rather than the traditional all black, and has a lot less color up top to go with the new design. After spending years undergound with Captain America, the hairstyle change was a choice made by the Infinity War directors, Joe and Anthony Russo.

“Joe and Anthony really wanted our characters…wanted us to, kind of, feel like it had just been a period of time when we were both, sort of, under the radar just like different,” Johansson said. “I think that red hair is a, sort of, signature of Natasha. They just wanted us to look different. So for me I thought, ‘Alright well maybe I’ll give a wink and nod to the other Widow’s story that have been out but with her.’”

The character will be so hardened from the Black Widow of Age of Ultron, that she will shun her relationship with Bruce Banner which was formed in Avengers: Age of Ultron in favor of the mission against Thanos. “Well it’s been a long period of time and, again, I think she’s not a particularly sentimental person,” Johannson said. “And I think she understands that it’s been a period of time and they’ve both had their own experiences separate of one another and always have like a shared experience with one another but, again, a lot of time has passed and I think they both kind of made a sort of heroic decision the last time that they saw one another that they were that they were going to sacrifice their own personal desire for the greater good and that’s how they could move on.”

