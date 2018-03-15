‘Avengers: Infinity War’: All of the Character Team-Ups We’re Going to See

Avengers: Infinity War has two really big selling points for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

The payoff of a decade’s worth of story threads and character developments. The meet-ups and team-ups of MCU heroes that we’ve never seen together onscreen before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first item is something fans won’t get until they’ve had the chance to sit down and watch Avengers: Infinity War in full; however, the second item is something we know a bit more about already, thanks to the Infinity War promotional items we’ve seen thus far.

Read on below for a list of all the new MCU superhero groupings that have already been confirmed for Avengers: Infinity War:

Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Hulk (and Wong)

The official Avengers: Infinity War trailer made this team-up pretty clear: After Hulk comes crashing back to Earth, he lands (no so coincidentally?) in Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum. When that happens, Iron Man gets a call, and no sooner does he meet up with Strange, than Thanos and the Black Order make their presence felt in NYC. The picture above reveals one of our first lines of defense.

Iron Man, Spider-Man,Doctor Strange, Guardians

The Avengers: Infinity War footage showed at San Diego Comic-Con included a more extensive version of the sequence from the official trailer. In that sequence, it’s actually Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Doctor Strange all battling Thanos on that strange orange-tinted world. Iron Man and Spider-Man get floored by Thanos, while Star-Lord attempts to attack by hopping some floating platforms created by Doctor Strange. Looks like it’s going to be a great bit of action.

Thor, Rocket, Groot

Not all the Guardians of the Galaxy are seen on the battlefield alongside Iron Man and Spider-Man. Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Thor set off on a much different mission for much of the film, in order to secure a replacement weapon for Mjolnir, Thor’s mystical hammer that was destroyed in Ragnarok.

Secret Avengers, White Wolf, Black Panther

The final act of Infinity War will be set in Black Panther’s homeland of Wakanda, where T’Challa and his people will try to defend one of the Infinity Stones (Vision’s Mind Stone) from falling into Thanos’ hands. That final stand will include all of Captain America’s Secret Avengers team and a few stragglers (Cap, Vision, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Falcon, War Machine, Hulk), plus a fully restored Bucky (now codenamed “White Wolf”), Hulk, and the entire World of Wakanda (Black Panther, M’Baku, Shuri, the Dora Milaje, etc.).

Shuri, Banner, Scarlet Witch

Cap’s Secret Avengers team coming to Wakanda is going to give us a lot of fun character meet-ups, and the photo above shows us one in particular: Shuri meeting up with Bruce Banner and Scarlet Witch. Seeing Hulk and Wakanda together is interesting enough (considering what she did to his mind in Avengers: Age of Ultron), but adding Shuri a the bridge between that science / mysticism divide has us truly intrigued.

Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight

Thanos’ general is Corvus Glaive, and his fiercest warrior (and Glaive’s wife) is Proxima Midnight, both members of the fearsome Black Order. In Infinity War, the Black Order will have to split into smaller teams; details of the first trailer reveal that Glaive and Midnight will be dispatched to to seize the Mind Stone from Vision. We already know the attack will not succeed (thanks to Captain America’s arrival), so Glaive and Proxima will have to regroup and follow Cap’s team to Wakanda.

Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian

Some Avengers: Infinity War LEGO sets have revealed another big villain team-up in the film: while Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight try to take Vision’s Mind Stone, the other two Black Order members (shadowy manipulator Ebony Maw and demonic brute Cull Obsidian) will be attacking Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, presumably trying to take the Time Stone.

This will lead us back known team-up of Doctor Strange, Hulk, Iron Man (and reportedly Spider-Man), all fighting in the streets of NYC. If Infinity War follows the storyline of the Inifinity comic book storyline, that find could end with Doctor Strange secretly succumbing to Ebony Maw’s power.

*****

Are there other Marvel Cinematic Universe character team-up in Avengers: Infinity War that you’re excited for? Let us know in the comments!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.