‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Address If Drax Really Disappeared

Drax might not have disappeared in Avengers: Infinity War. The Guardians of the Galaxy member might just be standing supremely still.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

Prior to Avengers: Infinity War‘s dramatic and tragic ending, Dave Bautista‘s Drax the Destroyer was standing in a room with Peter Quill and Gamora, awkwardly watching their romantic kiss. He claimed if he stands so perfectly still, he becomes invisible to the eye. This scene resulted in fans claiming Drax did not disappear with the rest of the characters in Avengers: Infinity War after Thanos snapped his fingers to erase half of the universe. Some are hoping he is simply standing so still that he is invisible.

The HuffingtonPost asked Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the sibling directors of Avengers: Infinity War if there is such a hope for Drax after the devastating finale. “That’s a spoiler,” Joe Russo joked.

“That’s to be decided,” Anthony Russo added with a laugh. “All we know is what we can gather from the film. Anything more than that can potentially be addressed down the line.”

Basically, Drax is gone, too.

Knowing there would be a huge emotional impact for audiences seeing their favorite heroes be wiped away from existence, the Russo brothers planned Avengers: Infinity War‘s ending all along.

“It was always a plan to show beyond that because when we made the decision to have the snaps themselves, that’s a plot trick to cut to black after an incident like that happens,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “And it doesn’t give you any emotional resonance or catharsis. What he said thinking about it realistically; the true heartbreak doesn’t lie in the fact that he snapped his fingers, it lies in the fact that people have to watch loved ones, and we have to watch characters that we care about die. And that’s where the real heartbreak lies for the characters who live in the Universe and for those of us watching the movie.”

Though Avengers: Infinity War did not have Thanos’ name in its title, the film was very much the Mad Titan’s movie.

“We always knew that that would be the most profound or some of the most profound beats of the film,” Joe Russo said. “We wanted the story, Thanos, even though he’s the villain, to follow the traditional arc of hero beats. In that you have to follow through with what he did and carry him to the ending, self-satisfied, sitting on his porch, feeling the weight of what he’s done in order for him to have the completion. That’s how it wraps up for us and that’s why we say it’s a self-contained story and that there is an ending, it’s just not the ending that you’re used to. And Thanos, if you track all his major beats, they tell a complete story.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.