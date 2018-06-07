That ‘Infinity War’ Superfan Just Got Invited To ‘Avengers 4’ Premiere

The Marvel fan who became a Twitter trend on Wednesday for watching Avengers: Infinity War more than 40 times in theaters was officially invited to the premiere of Avengers 4.

Nem, whose Avengers: Infinity War marathon journey was chronicled on Twitter with at least one in-theater viewing each day since the film’s release, got a direct message from directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. In it, the men in charge of Avengers: Infinity War and its Avengers 4 follow-up told him he is welcome to join the festivities at the Avengers 4 premiere in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the announcement video from Nem, as it was released on Twitter, below.

UPDATE: I’M GOING TO THE PREMIERE OF AVENGERS 4. THANK YOU @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/hWhSyQqR4s — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) June 7, 2018

“Listen, the last 12 hours have been a whirlwind of amazingness,” Nem said. “People started to catch on that I was watching this movie a whole bunch of times. A lot of news articles was written about me, I was trending on Twitter for a little bit there, IMAX got word of me and offered 50 free tickets to keep the streak going.”

That was only the beginning. The real prize came when directors made contact.

“On top of all that, the Russo Brothers themselves, the directors of the film, followed me on Twitter and told me up in the DMs that I have a free ticket to the Avengers 4 premiere next year,” Nem said. “Okay, listen, I only got eight lives left. I lost one life last night when I heard the news. Okay, so listen, how we gonna celebrate? You know what we do. We back at the movie theater. AMC. Hitting it up for the 44th time. Listen, guys, thank you for coming with me on this journey. We’re gonna hit that magic number. Stay blessed people. Keep smiling.”

It just so happened; the last tweet in Twitter’s moment showcasing the journey Nem has been on was a request to the Russo Brothers to get this man invited to the Avengers 4 premiere. The tweet earned over 8,000 retweets and favorites after Twitter’s feature, each of which placed it in the Russo Brothers’ notifications another time.

Someone get this man to the Avengers 4 premiere. @Russo_Brothers https://t.co/OMFRZQJZz4 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2018

Nem will appear on Comicbook.com’s ComicBook NOW show on Thursday, June 14 at 5 pm ET, which can be watched on the official ComicBook NOW Facebook page.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.