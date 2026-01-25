Nintendo Switch Game Normally $65 on eShop Only $5 for Limited Time

Nintendo Switch users — including Lite and OLED users — can grab a Switch game that normally costs $65 on the eShop for just $5. This is thanks to a massive 92% discount on the Nintendo eShop that is live until February 10, 2026. The Nintendo Switch game in question has never been cheaper on the Nintendo eShop, and probably won’t be cheaper anytime soon, as this is a monster discount. That said, there is no Nintendo Switch 2 version, so those on the current Nintendo console will need to settle for a backwards compatible version of the game.

The mega cheap Nintendo Switch game in question is a Lovecraftian action-adventure game released in 2019 by French developer Frogwares, aka the Switch game is The Sinking City. This deal is specifically for the Deluxe Edition of the game. This version of the game comes with The Worshippers of the Necronomicon DLC, which itself is three side quests, as well as the Nintendo Switch exclusive Merciful Madness DLC, which is another three bonus side quests.

The Sinking City debuted in 2019 as a brand-new IP, and it was successful enough to get a sequel, which is what makes this deal very timely, because this sequel is scheduled to release in the first half of 2026, though no Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 version has been announced so far.

Upon release, The Sinking City received a Metacritic range of 61 to 77, with scores varying considerably depending on the port. Meanwhile, it picked up a “Best Action and Adventure Game” nomination at The Independent Game Developers’ Association Awards. Sale figures have never been disclosed, but it clearly sold well enough to get a sequel.

In the open-world game, you play a private investigator in the half-submerged city of Oakmont, which has been overrun by supernatural forces. Your job is to figure out how this happened.

Those who decide to take advantage of this Nintendo eShop deal should expect to sink about 20 to 25 hours into the game, on average. Meanwhile, the game’s Switch eShop listing for some reason does not disclose file size information, so it is unclear how much space Switch and Switch 2 users will need to clear. Given the game’s size, it shouldn’t be anything too big.

