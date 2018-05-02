‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Fans Are Mad at Star-Lord

Avengers: Infinity War is a huge movie. It’s had the biggest opening weekend in box office history, it has one of the biggest villains in all of the Marvel Universe, and it has the biggest cast of any superhero film ever. However, even for all of the characters and heroes in Infinity War, fans have quite a bit of anger for one specific character: Star-Lord.

Warning! MAJOR spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War beyond this point. If you haven’t seen the movie yet and are trying to stay spoiler-free, now would be a good time to check out one of our other pieces. You’ve been warned!

Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) plays an important role in Avengers-Infinity War and not just as leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. When Gamora (Zoe Saldana) realizes Thanos is closer than ever to collecting all of the Infinity Stones, she makes Star-Lord promise to kill if the situation arose where Thanos might be able to capture her. Turns out Gamora knows where the Soul Stone is, and she wants to keep that information from Thanos. Star-Lord begrudgingly makes the promise but doesn’t make good on it. Thanos acquires the Reality Stone and captures Gamora, but Star-Lord hesitates. When he finally manages to try to keep his promise, Thanos uses the Reality Stone to turn the blast to bubbles and takes off with Gamora.

It’s a pretty big failure for Star-Lord, but it’s not the last or biggest one. In an attempt to stop Thanos, the heroes on Titan decided to use Mantis’ (Pom Klementeiff) powers to subdue the Mad Titan while Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) try to pry the Infinity Gauntlet off of his hand. It’s a difficult task, but the heroes were making significant progress and all they needed was Star-Lord to help. However, when Star-Lord realizes that Gamora isn’t with Thanos and that he killed her to acquire the Soul Stone things go very badly. Unable to calm down, Star-Lord lashes out, leading to Thanos waking up and regaining control. Thanos then defeats the heroes on Titan — including getting the Time Stone from Doctor Strange — before going on to Earth, collecting the Mind Stone and snapping his fingers.

That’s right: Star-Lord’s actions lead to Thanos destroying half the universe. And fans are not happy about it. Many have taken to Twitter to drag the hero sharing their rage and disappointment. We’ve collected some of the best reactions to Star-Lord’s role in Avengers: Infinity War below.

I should make a research paper about Infinity War SO I MAY THEREFORE CONCLUDE THAT IT’S ALL STARLORD’S FAULT — ᴍᴀʀᴋ ᴅᴀɴɪᴇʟ ?| A gin mix (@marquezmark06) April 29, 2018

Starlord can stay dead Btw… — Leonardo Di Pinchi (@TaPeR_GanG_) April 29, 2018

Also I HAVE NO RESPECT FOR STAR LORD! Man let his feelings get in the way of the team winning. — ck ?? (@carringtoney) April 29, 2018

Do u hate starlord or do you love him because he did the exact thing he needed to do to win the 1/14 million scenarios — Ayyyngel (@AngelAmez99) April 29, 2018

Star-Lord really told Drax to calm down about his wife and family getting murdered by Thanos but when it was his turn to calm down he couldn’t do the same.



Turnstile superhero — JWIMYS (@JWIMYS) April 28, 2018

When the Infinity War embargo lifts I’ll be accepting members for the international Fuck Starlord Club — DarkSkintDostoyevsky (@daniecal) April 28, 2018

Starlord is that dude in your crew in high school who is the whole reason you wind up having to fight your way out of a party at 2 in the morning. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) April 29, 2018

Star Lord is a WHOLE idiot. Bout to change my name — Discount Chris Pratt (@thelollcano) April 29, 2018

Starlord deadass got everyone killed — Chalon (@nkoooole_) April 29, 2018

Star Lord was so useless in Infinity War. From Gamora to actual combat, he was pure TRASH. pic.twitter.com/3oaEIznzsx — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) April 28, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.