Which Heroes Don’t Appear in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

The latest movie from Marvel Studios manages to pack in many superheroes in an epic team up to stop the Mad Titan known as Thanos, but there were some surprising faces left out.

If you were wondering about the status of some of your favorite heroes, or perhaps you took a bathroom break and aren’t sure if you missed something, we broke down all of the major characters who don’t appear in Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below.

Getting the most glaring omission out of the way, fans are likely none too pleased to find out that Hawkeye isn’t even in the movie. So all of those promo posters in which Clint Barton is left out, the lack of Hawkeye figures or merchandise, and the absence of Jeremy Renner in the press makes a lot of sense in that context.

Paul Rudd also fails to make an appearance in this film, with Ant-Man‘s absence being explained in the same breath as Hawkeye’s. When discussing if there are any allies they can recruit to help protect Vision from Thanos, Captain America reveals that the two missing heroes are actually on house arrest after taking a deal from General “Thunderbolt” Ross, referencing the events from Captain America: Civil War.

And of course with Ant-Man’s absence, don’t expect to see Evangeline Lilly make her big debut as the Wasp until their film comes out in July.

The movie begins on the Asgardian refugee transport, though Thanos and the Black Order have already slaughtered many in their search for the Tesseract. A few key allies don’t survive the opening scene, but there are a number of popular characters who weren’t shown at all.

Valkyrie, Korg, and Miek were not a part of the squad in Avengers: Infinity War, and since they weren’t directly mentioned we can’t help but think they’re being saved for next year’s untitled sequel. Tessa Thompson spoke about being involved in the productions in some capacity, though we’re not sure about the status of the lovely Taika Waititi.

And though Brie Larson does not make an appearance as Carol Danvers, the film’s post-credits scene heavily teases her involvement to come. So be patient, Captain Marvel fans.

Once again, all of the Marvel Television characters are left off the big screen, so don’t expect to see the Agents of SHIELD of the Defenders teaming up with Cap or Iron Man.

While some of these absences might grate some fans, Marvel Studios definitely has a plan in place. With the dire state of the universe after the events of the film, the remaining Avengers will likely need some more backup for the second round against the Mad Titan.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

Are you disappointed that these characters were left out of the battle? Let us know how you feel in the comment section!