‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Mark Ruffalo On Hulk And Black Widow’s Relationship

The countdown is ticking away for Marvel Studios fans. In just over a month, the most-anticipated film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will drop thanks to Avengers: Infinity War. The blockbuster promises to be one of the year’s biggest cinematic events, but some fans are nervous to see how two of its heroes will act once they meet up.

No, we’re not talking about Iron Man and Star-Lord. This time, fans are worried how the romance between Black Widow and the Hulk will go following their frigid separation at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. According to Mark Ruffalo, there is still a little flame left between the heroes.

Speaking to ComicBook, Ruffalo addressed how Bruce Banner’s relationship with Natasha will be in this next film. You can check out the scoop below:

“In this film? They’re star-crossed lovers, so it’ll be something they’re dealing with for the rest of their living days I think, whether it’s requited or unrequited,” the actor said. “I don’t imagine that’s going to go away any time soon in one iteration or another.”

Ruffalo’s words echo a rather sober quote Scarlett Johansson told press last year about the reunion. During a chat with BravoTV, the actress admitted Black Widow has a devastating encounter with Bruce that made her choke up.

“I just finished Avengers: Infinity War. The first one. My character has this ongoing relationship with Mark Ruffalo’s character. I had such devastation that day. I don’t know why. I was so devastated,” Johansson explained.

“It was something about this character that Mark plays, and this is something that should feel so solid and suddenly doesn’t or there’s… And it reminded me of so much of the things going on in my own life at the time…”

The actors seem keen on their characters’ heart-wrenching relationship, but many fans will be thrilled over their hardships. The Hulk x Black Widow romance was met with harsh criticism after it was introduced. Both fans and critics bemoaned the pair’s forced relationship, and their awkward goodbye at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron just made things worse.

As it looks now, Black Widow and the Hulk have called their flirtation quits, but that doesn’t mean they cannot pine. Fans will have to wait and see how the superheroes deal with the fallout of their would-be romance. So, here’s to hoping Bruce does not faceplant into Natasha’s breasts this go around.

How do you think the MCU should handle this romance moving forward? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

