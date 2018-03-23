‘Avengers: Infinity War’ New IMAX Trailer Features Expanded Footage

Marvel released a video a couple of weeks ago in which its directors and stars tried to explain why IMAX was the best, and sometimes only choice when when seeing one of their movies. Just in case you didn’t believe any of them, the studio has made another video just to prove the point.

On Friday, Marvel released a side-by-side version of the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer designed to show everyone that, if you don’t see the movie in IMAX, you won’t get to see the entire movie.

On the left side of the video is the trailer as it would be seen in a standard theater. Of course, if you’re looking at that footage on its own, everything looks just fine. However, when you factor in the video on the right, you start to understand the difference.

Not only does IMAX feature better sound and more comfortable chairs, but the screens are 26 percent larger than a normal theater. Avengers: Infinity War, unlike other Marvel films in the past, was shot using only IMAX cameras. These cameras capture enough to fit the scale of an IMAX screen. In other words, this movie was shot for an IMAX screen, and everything that was filmed doesn’t fit on a smaller screen.

This is exactly the point the video is trying to make. When you look at the two trailers side-by-side, you’ll notice that the one on the left has significantly less in its frame than the one on the right. A whole strip seems to be cut from both the top and bottom of the screen.

Of course, this won’t change anything about the main points of the movie itself. You’re not going to miss a plot point or an Easter Egg if you don’t see Infinity War in IMAX, but you might not get the full effect. If you’re a Marvel die-hard that’s been salivating over this movie for the last ten years, you’ll want to pay the extra money and see it in IMAX, ensuring that you get the best possible experience when Thanos comes to town.

Avengers: Infinity War will arrive in theaters on April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. Marvel’s Black Panther is still playing in theaters across the country today.