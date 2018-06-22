‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Iron Spider Suit Gets a Comics-Accurate Makeover

Avengers: Infinity War brought the Iron Spider suit, the armor that Iron Man built for Spider-Man, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not quite in the color scheme from the Marvel Comics universe. Now a fan has gone and recreated the costume in Tony Stark’s red and gold.

While the MCU Iron Spider kept much of the functionality that the Iron Spider had in the comics, including the extendable spider arms, it kept Spider-Man’s classic red and blue coloring instead of being red and gold like an Iron Man armor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what the costume could have looked like if the color swap had been made, as put together by ahmedaki on Reddit.

In the Marvel Comics universe, Spider-Man wore the Iron Spider costume when he fought alongside Tony Stark during the Superhero Civil War. He discarded the suit when he had a change of heart and switched to Captain America’s side.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Iron Spider costume was first hinted at in the closing scenes of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tony Stark already designed one Spider-Man costume for Peter Parker but offered him a more advanced suit towards the end of the film. Peter turned the offer down.

In Avengers: Infinity War, that offer became non-negotiable. Peter Parker was in his old costume as he was lifted out of the atmosphere by one fo the Black Order’s ships. Without some help, he would have died in space. Iron Man gave the command for the Iron Spider costume to go live and find Peter, attaching to him and providing him with the life support he needed to survive in the vacuum of space and get inside of the ship.

What do you think of the red and gold version of the Iron Spider costume? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.