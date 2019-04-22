‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets a ‘Joker’-Style Trailer

Now that Todd Phillips’ Joker finally has a teaser trailer, fans are doing whatever they can to adapt the style to other movies. Earlier this weekend, one fan made a trailer for The Batman using the look and feel and now, another fan editor has crafted an Avengers: Infinity War trailer using the same methods. Using footage throughout the duration of the movie, YouTube channel Mr. Krepshus tweaked the movie’s coloring while overlaying “Smile” by Jimmy Durante to create a quite convincing fan trailer.

The changes practically change Infinity War into an all-out horror-fest, with the Durrante hit helping paint Thanos (Josh Brolin) as an unhinged lunatic, much like Joaquin Phoenix’s role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. The synopsis can be found below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Netflix while Joker is set for release on October 4th. Other upcoming DC films include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

How much do you think Joker could make at the box office? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

