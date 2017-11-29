‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Looks Like A Live-Action Version Of Marvel’s ‘Infinity’ Event

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer was released online today and it seems more than ever that the film will draw heavily from the Marvel Comics event series Infinity.

Infinity was an event written by Jonathan Hickman and illustrated by artists Jerome Opena, Jim Cheung, and Dustin Weaver that ran through the pages of its own series, Avengers, and New Avengers in 2013. The series saw Thanos take advantage of the absence of most of the Avengers, who were called off of Earth to fight alongside a coalition of cosmic empires against the armies of an ancient alien race called the Builders. Thanos came to Earth primarily in search of his son, Thane, but also became aware that the Infinity Stones were in present on the planet.

It is primarily the Infinity Stones themselves that bring Thanos to Earth in Infinity War, and the Builders plot seems to have been left out, much of Infinity has found its way into Infinity War. While they’re barely in the trailer, Thanos will be aided in his quest by the Black Order, now referred to as the Children of Thanos, a cabal of some of the most and morally bereft characters in the galaxy.

And, like in Infinity, Thanos will find Earth’s heroes separated and unable to properly oppose him. It won’t be because they are fighting a war on two front, as in the comic book series, but instead because of tensions within the superhero community as the wounds inflicted in Captain America: Civil War are still fresh.

Fans may also notice that Wakanda is featured heavily in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. This is another major moment taken from Infinity. Thanos sends one of his Black Order, Red Dwarf, to attack Wakanda and take the Infinity Stone that is hidden there. However, Black Panther received an advance warning that Thanos is coming to Wakanda, allowing Shuri, the ruler of Wakanda at the time, and the Wakandan army to prepare. Wakanda manages to fend off Red Dwarf’s invasion, and Thanos punishes his henchman for his failure.

What this all boils down to is that Marvel fans eager to see Avengers: Infinity War should check out Infinity. Its long and dense, so feel free to skip the Avengers issues, which deal with the war against the Builders if you must, but if you’re looking for the blueprint for Avengers: Infinity War, then Infinity is it.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

