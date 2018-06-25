‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Tom Hiddleston Talks Emotional Impact of Loki’s Big Scene

Tom Hiddleston has been one of the few recurring villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Loki in three Thor movies plus the first Avengers film, but that came to end quickly in Avengers: Infinity War.

After apparently turning over a new leaf in Thor: Ragnarok, Loki was forced to come face-to-face with his past misdeeds in the form of Thanos, who had come looking for the Space Stone. Loki was forced to hand the Infinity Stone over, though he tried to take Thanos out at the same time. That plan didn’t work out for the god of mischief and Thanos used his own hand to crush Loki’s skull.

During a panel at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Hiddleston looked back at that big and presumably final moment for Loki, remembering an unexpected reunion he had in those final days of filming.

“It was three days and it was actually interesting,” Hiddleston recalled. “Ebony Maw is played by an Irish actor called Tom Vaughan-Lawler who was my mentor at drama school. I’d never worked with him and there we were on set and I was like, ‘Hey Tom, how’s it going?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, you’ve been doing this for much longer than I have.’ I also thought he was so great in the film. And there was a really nice moment of working with him again.”

Hiddleston also recalled the fun of working with Josh Brolin and directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

“And Josh Brolin was having the time of his life, sincerely,” Hiddleston said. “He was really enjoying the freedom. He loved working with the visual effects department and the motion capture because he did lots of tests before we shot. So I was feeding off his enthusiasm and the Russos were incredibly generous because they knew, well, this was the opening of their film and they knew the emotional weight of it and both of them were life, ‘Whoof, this is a big scene,’ and it did feel once we started it went very quickly and it felt kind of a…it was a big day.”

And then came the final moment and Hiddleston and Loki were finished.

“The moment itself was really emotional,” Hiddleston said. “Like, the Russos came up and they were like, ‘Respect.’”

At least Hiddleston had time to prepare for that moment, as he knew about Loki’s fate two years previously.

