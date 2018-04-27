People Are Watching ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ For the First Time On Netflix and Having The Best Reactions
Avengers: Infinity War came to Netflix on Christmas Day, leaving fans who had not yet seen the Marvel Studios epic shocked upon the ending.
Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!
The ending of Avengers: Infinity War was unlike any film before it. The villain was victorious as Thanos snapped his fingers and wiped half of the living creatures in the universe from existence. Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Falcon, Bucky, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Gamora, Groot, Black Panther, and many others were left without a pulse by the time the film ended. It's not exactly a holiday film.
Despite Avengers: Infinity War hauling in major bucks at the box office, there were still Marvel fans who had not seen the film. Their reactions, as a result, have been hilarious...
It Begins
Call me lame but this is my first time watching infinity war and i dont get a thing??? Like loki died just like that???— tallya (@allyanabilah) December 26, 2018
Tallya is in for a rough ride if she is this shocked from the movie's opening scene.
Family Members
My little cousin watched Infinity War for the first time last night & she cried her eyes out at the end ? if they gon give BP some Oscar &/or Golden Globe nods, IW needs TWICE as much lol— CA$HMERE THOUGHT$ (@ij_andretti) December 26, 2018
Some fans already saw the movie but showed it to their families for the first time. Solid way to possibly ruin a kid's Christmas, showing her Spider-Man not feeling so good and Black Panther turning to ash!
Predictions
My mum in front of my dad who’s watching infinity war for the first time as it’s happening “So x,y and z die right?” ??— Mandy (@miss_pixels) December 26, 2018
Some family members are the type who try to predict everything before it happens. Mandy's parents might have actually gotten a few death predictions right given the body count in Infinity War.
Thanos Hater
Watching Avengers Infinity War for the first time (judge your mother) and Thanos is just a big bully lmao— ?? (@ItsJustLindsey_) December 26, 2018
Meeting the Mad Titan in full for the first time can leave quite an impression.
First Time Again
guess who watched infinity war for the third time yesterday night and cried like if it was the first time? yes, me.— nene ? saw aquaman!! (@potterwoojin) December 26, 2018
Some fans already saw Avengers: Infinity War (and Aquaman, based on their Twitter name) but it is equally emotional the third time around.
Truly Impressive
Somehow stayed away from every single Infinity War spoiler since April, finally watched it for the first time last night. This was me. pic.twitter.com/Bn9eVhPpmW— Daniel Rimmer (@dannyrimmerr) December 26, 2018
Despite Avengers: Infinity War dominating social media with spoilers and memes and a trailer for its Avengers: Endgame sequel dropping a few weeks ago, Daniel Rimmer managed to steer clear of all of that information only to have his mind blown.