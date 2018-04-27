People Are Watching ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ For the First Time On Netflix and Having The Best Reactions

Avengers: Infinity War came to Netflix on Christmas Day, leaving fans who had not yet seen the Marvel Studios epic shocked upon the ending.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

The ending of Avengers: Infinity War was unlike any film before it. The villain was victorious as Thanos snapped his fingers and wiped half of the living creatures in the universe from existence. Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Falcon, Bucky, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Gamora, Groot, Black Panther, and many others were left without a pulse by the time the film ended. It's not exactly a holiday film.

Despite Avengers: Infinity War hauling in major bucks at the box office, there were still Marvel fans who had not seen the film. Their reactions, as a result, have been hilarious...