People Are Watching ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ For the First Time On Netflix and Having The Best Reactions

By Brandon Davis

Avengers: Infinity War came to Netflix on Christmas Day, leaving fans who had not yet seen the Marvel Studios epic shocked upon the ending.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

The ending of Avengers: Infinity War was unlike any film before it. The villain was victorious as Thanos snapped his fingers and wiped half of the living creatures in the universe from existence. Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Falcon, Bucky, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Gamora, Groot, Black Panther, and many others were left without a pulse by the time the film ended. It's not exactly a holiday film.

Despite Avengers: Infinity War hauling in major bucks at the box office, there were still Marvel fans who had not seen the film. Their reactions, as a result, have been hilarious...

It Begins

Tallya is in for a rough ride if she is this shocked from the movie's opening scene.

prevnext

Family Members

Some fans already saw the movie but showed it to their families for the first time. Solid way to possibly ruin a kid's Christmas, showing her Spider-Man not feeling so good and Black Panther turning to ash!

prevnext

Predictions

Some family members are the type who try to predict everything before it happens. Mandy's parents might have actually gotten a few death predictions right given the body count in Infinity War.

prevnext

Thanos Hater

Meeting the Mad Titan in full for the first time can leave quite an impression.

prevnext

First Time Again

Some fans already saw Avengers: Infinity War (and Aquaman, based on their Twitter name) but it is equally emotional the third time around.

prevnext
0comments

Truly Impressive

Despite Avengers: Infinity War dominating social media with spoilers and memes and a trailer for its Avengers: Endgame sequel dropping a few weeks ago, Daniel Rimmer managed to steer clear of all of that information only to have his mind blown.

prev
Start the Conversation

of