Michael B. Jordan Reacts to Black Panther 3’s New T’Challa Actor

Some of the biggest announcements to come out of the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year pertained to Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 3. Not only was it confirmed that the highly anticipated threequel will premiere in December 2028, the new T’Challa actor was revealed. During the presentation, it was announced that The Long Walk star David Jonsson will be the next Black Panther, playing the son of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. Shortly after the news came out, veteran Black Panther cast members such as Letitia Wright and Winston Duke shared their thoughts, expressing their excitement for Jonsson joining the Marvel universe. Now, Coogler’s frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan has weighed in as well.

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While attending the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere, the Killmonger actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight and was asked for his thoughts on Jonsson’s casting. “Oh, I love it. It’s amazing! I can’t wait, can’t wait!” he said.

Will David Jonsson’s Black Panther Interact With Killmonger?

Despite its presence at San Diego Comic-Con, much about Black Panther 3 is being kept under wraps for the time being, including the full cast. For example, there was no confirmation regarding a role for Denzel Washington, even though it’s been widely reported the Oscar winner will appear in the film. So, for now, it’s unknown if Michael B. Jordan will reprise Killmonger in Black Panther 3. In the original Black Panther, Killmonger became one of the MCU’s most memorable villains, receiving a poignant death scene at the end. The character returned in Wakanda Forever during a sequence where Shuri enters the Ancestral Plane. Wakanda Forever makes it possible that Jordan could come back one more time for a similar scene.

Notably, Coogler has yet to make a feature film without Jordan. The two most recently collaborated on Sinners, for which Jordan won Best Actor for his performance as the Smokestack twins. Besides the personal connection Jordan and Coogler share, it could also make sense from a narrative perspective if Killmonger appeared during another Ancestral Plane sequence. It wouldn’t be surprising if Black Panther 3 dealt with T’Challa reconciling with his family’s legacy as he assumes the mantle of Black Panther. Taking on that responsibility in the shadow of his wise and noble father will be a very emotional hook (and also a bit of meta commentary as Jonsson looks to carry on Chadwick Boseman’s legacy), but it would also be nice to find a way to address the impact Killmonger has had on the franchise. In the first Black Panther, Killmonger’s point of view influenced T’Challa to publicly reveal Wakanda and the country’s technological advancements.

Barring any multiverse shenanigans in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars that brings a variant of Killmonger into the main MCU timeline, any appearance by Jordan in Black Panther 3 would be small, along the lines of his role in Wakanda Forever. Even if there isn’t an opportunity to give Killmonger much screen time, Jordan would be a welcome inclusion given his captivating screen presence. However, it would be vital to ensure a Killmonger cameo isn’t simply a bit of gratuitous fanservice. Jordan should only come back if it’s organic to the story being told. Fortunately, a smart and talented filmmaker like Coogler isn’t going to force something for the sake of it.

As fans wait to see if Jordan will reunite with Coogler on Black Panther 3, it’s heartwarming to see so many members of the Black Panther family welcome Jonsson with open arms. Following the announcement of his casting, there was a wide range of fan reactions, with some feeling the movie undercuts Shuri’s development in the MCU (after she was Black Panther for only a pair of films, including Avengers: Doomsday). Obviously, nobody involved with Marvel is going to be critical of the development, but it’s still nice that they’re voicing their support for Jonsson, which will probably make things easier for the rising star as he gears up for his Marvel debut. Playing the new Black Panther is a tremendous responsibility, and Jonsson will have a lot of great people in his corner.

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