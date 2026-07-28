VisionQuest Has to Do These 5 Things to Finish the WandaVision Trilogy Right

VisionQuest is coming to Disney+ on October 14th, and it will see Paul Bettany return to the role of the Vision after his last appearance in WandaVision. During the San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced that this eight-episode series will be the ending of the WandaVision trilogy. This means that it will also hopefully give a proper ending to the stories that have built up since that groundbreaking debut Disney+ MCU series. This not only includes the Vision, but also all the characters introduced in that part of the Marvel world since that time. With only eight episodes, there is still a lot to do if these characters receive a real ending.

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From Vision and his journey to rediscovering his soul to Agatha Harkness and her journey to help Billy find his brother and Ultron’s return to prominence, here is a look at five things that need to happen in VisionQuest to finish this story.

5) Vision Needs to Find His Humanity

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The last time anyone saw Vision in the MCU, he was flying off at the end of WandaVision to find his place in the world. This was a huge moment because this wasn’t the original Vision. That character died in Avengers: Infinity War, and the version of Vision from WandaVision was a creation from Wanda Maximoff’s magical powers. However, he still had free will and his original thoughts because Wanda’s magic was powerful enough to create this character.

At the end of WandaVision, Wanda’s created Vision battled the White Vision that the government had reassembled from his body, and the White Vision received an influx of the original Vision’s memories, which shook him out of his rage and allowed him to seek out his purpose now that he understands what happened. Vision is apparently going to see other AI programs in his mind in this series, and it will determine the hero he could become in the end. Vision has to come out of this series with a new purpose to finish his story right.

4) Agatha Harkness Needs to Get Her Ending

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Agatha Harkness technically died in her solo series Agatha All Along. However, she ended up in the exact place she did after she died in the comics, as a ghost who is able to help others along the way. While VisionQuest is about Vision finding himself, it is also supposed to help finish off Agatha and Billy’s stories. When Agatha All Along ended, Billy realized his brother Tommy was out there, and he set out to find him with Agatha following along to help.

In one of Marvel Comics’ best Scarlet Witch storylines ever told, Wanda went out to the Witches Road and brought the ghost of Agatha Harkness with her (Wanda is who killed Agatha in the “Avengers Disassembled” storyline), but also Wanda’s own mother, a previous Scarlet Witch. Agatha then helped Wanda finish her quest on the Witches Road. In this series, Agatha needs to help Billy finish his quest, which would give her the ultimate finish to her storyline and her biggest redemption after years of selfish acts.

3) Ultron Needs to Finally Be a Threat

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Ultron is likely only going to appear in Vision’s mind, a personification of the android’s father who created him in Avengers: Age of Ultron. That entire movie is polarizing and was disappointing thanks in large part to Ultron not being shown as the true threat that he really is. Yes, he helped almost destroy an entire nation, and his actions helped fast-track the Sokovia Accords, but Ultron is more than a device for other bad things to happen.

No one should expect him to come back to life and become a massive threat in the MCU at this point, but he needs to be treated with a lot more respect than Avengers: Age of Ultron treated him with. There are so many great versions of Ultron from the comics that Marvel can pull from, and VisionQuest could go a long way in redeeming the character, including showing what a dangerous threat he could be. Add in Jocasta as a counterbalance, and this could be a nice way to redeem a wasted character.

2) Billy & Tommy Need to Be Ready to Step Up

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Agatha Harkness is trying to help Billy find his brother Tommy, and VisionQuest needs to finish this storyline. In WandaVision, Wanda created her children with Vision as the twins, Billy and Tommy. She lost both of them when her created world ended, and the world went back to normal. However, as Agatha All Along showed, Billy ended up with his soul sent into another young man named William Kaplan. The end had him set out to find his brother.

Tommy is going to be in VisionQuest, and this series needs to have Billy find his brother and bring them together after all this time. Just like Billy, the young Tommy Maximoff had his soul sent into the body of a young man named Thomas Shepherd, and this series needs the two of them together, which could hopefully lead to them joining other young heroes like Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, America Chavez, and more in the Young Avengers.

1) Wanda Maximoff Needs to Be Redeemed

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When Wanda Maximoff was forced to give up her world in WandaVision, she lost control of her sanity. That series ended with Wanda reading from the Darkhold, and this led to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Her trauma of losing Vision, mixed with her increased trauma from losing her entire family and the reality she invented for herself, led to her becoming a deadly villain in the MCU, something the character never deserved.

WandaVision played out by showing that Wanda Maximoff was a villain, forcing an entire town to live under her control and stripping them of their free will. While it seemed she had recovered at the end, her use of the Darkhold completely corrupted her. By the end of her battle with Doctor Strange, after she brutally murdered several people, she sacrificed herself to stop her reign of terror. Wanda was engulfed in trauma, and if VisionQuest is the end of the WandaVision trilogy, Wanda Maximoff has to find her redemption.

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