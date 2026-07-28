3 Biggest Disappointments of Marvel’s Comic-Con 2026 Presentation, But the Worst One Totally Makes Sense

Marvel Studios came to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 for its highly anticipated presentation in the famous Hall H venue. This was a pivotal year for Marvel: the Marvel Cinematic Universe brand has deteriorated over the last few years, and the next two years will determine if the franchise can bounce back and give itself a fresh new beginning.

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In addition to hyping the upcoming mega-event that is Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios revealed a new Ghost Rider movie starring Ryan Gosling and revealed that actor David Jonsson (The Long Walk, Alien: Romulus) has been cast as the son of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in Black Panther 3. These were major announcements that are already being amplified in mainstream media, but it wasn’t everything that Marvel fans were hoping for.

Below are the 3 biggest things that MCU fans were left feeling disappointed about once the Hall H presentation was over.

3. No Spider-Man Secret Screening

Marvel Studios

There has been a Comic-Con tradition of studios hosting “secret screenings” during the convention. This year, a lot of Marvel fans were wondering (and speculating) about whether or not Marvel Studios would end their panel by inviting Hall H attendees to a screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While Hall H was occupied after the panel (Kevin Smith), there is a cineplex nearby in downtown San Diego where multiple theaters could’ve been rented out.

Obviously, that didn’t happen, and it’s not shocking why. The premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was scheduled for the Monday after Comic-Con, as were the first press screenings of the film. Marvel Studios is in a place where they want to be in total control of how and when the first reviews and reactions to the film go live; showing it at Comic-Con would’ve ruined any plans of controlled response they had.

2. No New Slate of Projects

The MCU Phase 5 Slate Revealed at Comic-Con 2022

The other thing that Marvel Studios is famous for (beyond the Hall H presentation) is the reveals of a new slate of projects the studio has in development. The slate reveals get MCU fans hyped for the future of the franchise, and help to secure their investment in the larger franchise story arc. Marvel Studios has had some stumbles trying to fulfill the promises of their slate, once announced, but on the whole, it’s been a fun tradition that is unique to a franchise like the MCU.

Marvel Studios didn’t reveal their full slate at Comic-Con 2026, but that’s understandable. It’s clear from the big casting announcements we did get that Marvel Studios has been making big moves, quietly, in the background. Who knows how many projects they actually have set for active development right now? But Comic-Con wasn’t necessarily the best place to reveal it. Disney still has the D23 Expo later this year.

1. No MCU X-Men Cast Reveal

Rumors were circling Comic-Con that Marvel Studios was going to use this year’s Hall H panel to reclaim its former glory. In 2010, Marvel shocked Hall H by unveiling the Avengers cast onstage at the end of their panel; fans wondered if this year, history would repeat itself with the new cast of the upcoming MCU X-Men reboot film. Seeing the new X-Men take the stage alongside the cast of Avengers: Doomsday (including the Fox Universe X-Men) would’ve been a show-stopper, and it was the biggest disappointment for many fans when it didn’t happen.

But it also totally makes sense why Marvel couldn’t debut the MCU X-Men cast… just yet. It goes hand-in-hand with the decision to withhold the full slate of upcoming MCU projects: Marvel wants fans squarely focused on the climax of the Multiverse Saga in Avengers: Doomsday, without spoiling anything about the events of that film. Just publicly admitting that there is a new cast of actors playing the X-Men is a spoiler for Doomsday, and maybe other upcoming projects, as well. It’ll be interesting to see if SDCC 2027 delivers the moment the MCU X-Men take the stage together, or if the veil of secrecy will still be in place due to Avengers: Secret Wars.

You can follow all the latest MCU updates on our official page, and discuss Comic-Con with us on the ComicBook Forum.