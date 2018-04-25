‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Gwyneth Paltrow Has Never Seen an Avengers Movie

Marvel Studios created one of the most popular series of movies in the world, thanks in large part to the crossover event franchise of the Avengers films. It seems like everyone has seen one of these movies; everyone, except for one of Marvel’s first actors.

While speaking on the red carpet at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, actor Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she has never seen any of the other Avengers movies. When asked which superhero pairings she’s excited to see, Paltrow unveiled the truth.

“To be honest, I’ve never seen an Avengers movie. I know,” Paltrow said. “My son is a huge fan, so I’m here with my son. I’m most excited to watch him watch the movie.”

Given the fact that Paltrow only has minor roles in the Avengers films she’s appeared in, it’s ok to forgive her this transgression. Her character Pepper Potts has played a much more significant part in the Iron Man franchise, in which she co-starred with MCU godfather Robert Downey Jr.

Paltrow got to experience her first Avengers movie in possibly the grandest situation possible — at the world premiere of the biggest MCU production to date.

Though Pepper Potts won’t play a huge role in the movie, as Paltrow herself admitted, it’s likely that her influence will affect how Tony Stark operates in his attempts to thwart Thanos from obtaining the Infinity Stones.

Pepper won’t be joining the heroes this time around, as Paltrow revealed that her character is no longer infected with the Extremis virus that gave her powers. In fact, she got rid of it using a Goop detox! Because that’s a thing, apparently.

But that doesn’t mean Pepper will not be aiding the heroes in next year’s untitled Avengers sequel, as evidenced by her own Instagram page.

She previously posted a photo from her trailer on the set of the Avengers productions from last December, which likely means it was during filming for Avengers 4. In the picture, she is shown wearing a motion capture suit much like the one Tom Holland was seen wearing, which was later fixed up to look like his Iron Spider suit.

Pepper already has experience in the Iron Man suit, and there’s comic book precedent for her to become the hero known as Rescue.

Will that happen in Avengers 4? If it does, she’ll likely turn up to watch that movie as well.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

Do you want to see Paltrow suit up alongside the Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments!