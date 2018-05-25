‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Releases First Official Photo Of Peter Dinklage’s Character

Marvel Studios and Disney have released the first official photos of Peter Dinklage in his Avengers: Infinity War role.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

As Thor’s journey lead him to Nidavellir in hopes of constructing a new weapon to replace his hammer previously destroyed by Hela, he encountered Eitri the dwarf. this Dwarf, however, was gigantic, and played by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. Now, images of Dinklage both in the film and behind-the-scenes on the set have been released.

Below is a photo of Dinklage as Eitri, as he appeared in Avengers: Infinity War.

“On set, a section of the forge surrounded by a massive bluescreen was built to shoot as many of the Thor, Rocket and Groot plates as possible,” Avengers: Infinity War VFX artist Greg Steele told Art of FX. “It also allowed the staging of Eitri and Thor’s interactions. For those shots, because of time challenges with the talent, the directors were willing to restrict themselves to nodal camera moves, which would allow us to quickly move through fairly simple forced perspective setups of the A and B sides of the shot. We would shoot the A side with Thor, then in the same place on set and in the same lighting conditions, we would bring in some portable bluescreens and shoot the Eitri plate, accounting for the scale differences by scaling down the camera relationship to the origin point that Eitri was standing on. For wide shots of the characters moving through the environment with Thor, we used a digi-double of Eitri so we had more flexibility with the camera motion.”

Check out the photos of Dinklage on the set, with no special effects added, in the photo below.

“Nidavellir was our largest asset build on the show,” Steele said. “It is a massive space station buried in a deep corner of space surrounded by gaseous nebulas and asteroid fields. The challenges revolved around building an environment that could be easily animated or posed per shot, having enough detail that we could be a foot from the ring surface and also pull out and across long distances and still retain the sense of scale and detail necessary, and in the end be efficient enough to render in many shots.

“The Marvel art department had provided beautiful concept designs that we needed to combine together and really define what the surface looked like up close vs. far away. Amazing detail closeup tended to look like noise from further distances, so we really needed to balance the relationships of the shapes and have an almost recursive fractal quality to the surfaces.

“To build the surfaces and structure, we used a V-Ray proxy geometry method that utilized efficient memory handling and rendertime optimizations. Atomic pieces were bundled together to create larger logical shapes and areas. We chose to build the modules by hand vs. procedurally as it afforded a more aesthetically driven and logical layout of the parts. These modules were then replicated procedurally through the ring structures to avoid repeating patterns.

“At the shot stage, any of the modules could be adjusted, and all the parts down to atomic level could be manipulated and rearranged as the shot composition called for. Animation and lighting would never need to see the high resolution geometry, as it was represented by lo res geo and would only get called at rendertime.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.