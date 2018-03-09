New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Photo Reveals How Rhodey Walks Again

War Machine is back in action, and a new photo shows how James Rhodes made it happen.

Fans know Rhodes lost the natural use of his legs during Captain America: Civil War, but a new photo from Avengers: Infinity War shows he will regain the ability to walk (via EW).

He is standing next to Captain America and Black Widow, and you can also see an electronic rig around his waist and braces along the side of his legs. It looks like the next model of the Stark creation he was wearing at the end of Civil War. He was struggling at the time to even walk across a few feet, but it seems he’s gotten used to it by the time Infinity War hits.

You would assume it is Stark tech, but with Wakanda giving Captain America his new vibranium gauntlets and White Wolf (that still feels weird) his new vibranium arm, perhaps a certain Shuri had a hand in making the tech fully operational.

After seeing what she thought of Tony’s work with Jarvis, we wouldn’t doubt there’s some Shuri magic at work.

Rhodes was originally hurt in Captain America: Civil War during the battle between Captain America’s team and Iron Man’s team. War Machine was fighting Falcon in the sky when an errant blast from Vision knocked out War Machine’s systems. Iron Man and Falcon attempted to catch him before he hit the ground, but neither could reach him, and that injury caused issues with his spine.

It’s good to see War Machine back in action, and he’s showing up in Avengers: Infinity War with a brand new suit of armor. The traditional chrome and black color scheme is still present, but as a result of the new technology inside the suit he has some stylish new Red LEDs, and they really do make the suit pop even more.

