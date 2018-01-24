‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Prelude Hints At How The Winter Soldier Is Brought Back

The Winter Soldier will be returning to action in Avengers: Infinity War and the new prelude comic gives fans the details on how.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Infinity War Prelude #1, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As seen at the end of Captain America: Civil War, Winter Soldier is put in cryo-sleep until the Wakandan scientists can figure out a way to turn off his programming. That effort is led by Shuri, and as she explains to T’Challa, their task is a difficult one.

“It’s not as simple as erasing mental programming outright,” Shuri tells T’Challa. “There’s no delete button here. And a majority of his programming is linked to trigger words. The hardest part is rooting out the extent of his memories that have the greatest amount of control over his physical actions…the ones that have been manipulated due to their deep emotional trauma…of which there are very, very many.”

The good news is that she lands on a breakthrough, and it will likely be the reason he can finally return to Cap’s side in Infinity War.

“I’ve been running an algorithm that will be able to flush the influence of the trigger words out while retaining the core context and content of those original memories. Essentially, I should be able to reboot him.”

That would eliminate the trigger words that have put him in the hands of cruel regimes in the past and would allow him to get a fresh start going forward.

The best part is Shuri’s little dig at Tony Stark though. “It’s so much simpler than that silly shortcut Tony Stark took in creating Ultron. Of course, that’s cause I’m smarter than him.”

You can see the spoiler image above.

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Prelude #1 is written by Will Corona Pilgrim with art by Tigh Walker and Chris O’halloran. The official description is located below.

“When a terrorist puts the Avengers at odds, CAPTAIN AMERICA and THE WINTER SOLDIER go rogue to find him – but IRON MAN isn’t far behind. Will the Avengers survive the fallout? Then, find out where Captain America, the Falcon and the Black Widow are headed next – because the world needs heroes, whether it wants them or not. And get a sneak peek at Tony Stark’s brand-new armor! Get ready for MARVEL’S THE AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR in part 1 of this special prelude!”

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Prelude #1 is in stores today.