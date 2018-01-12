Better Look At ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Art Revealed

A new look at promo art for Avengers: Infinity War offers up a clear perspective of the film’s major characters and their costumes.

The most interesting bit among the characters’ appearances is Thor, featured on the bottom row at its center. The character was last seen in Thor: Ragnarok losing an eye during a battle with Hela. The one-eyed appearance was consistent in the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer. The art, however, see Chris Hemsworth’s character with two eyes.

Check out the art as posted by Reddit user Spider-Tay below.

Reddit users suspect Doctor Strange of using the Time Stone to correct Thor’s eye. Aside from Thor, the remaining costumes are as expected.

Spider-Man is wearing his suit first seen in the closing moments of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Captain America appears to be rocking a worn down version of the Captain America suit he wore in Captain America: Civil War, likely beaten up and faded in the time which has passed since the film. Iron Man has the new armor seen in the trailer. Each of the Guardians of the Galaxy appear as they did in the post-credits scenes for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Black Widow’s hair is blonde and her suit is green — a new appearance but also consistent with the trailer. Finally, Doctor Strange appears as he did in Thor: Ragnarok, having evolved a bit since his standalone film which took place years prior.

The fourth of the Avengers films, which filmed directly after Avengers: Infinity War, wrapped production earlier this week. The cast and crew have celebrated in various ways, sharing many of their methods on social media, including a cake themed around the film revealing Thanos rising above all to collect the Infinity Stones.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.