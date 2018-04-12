‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Confirm Fake Scripts, None Of The Actors Have Read Entire Real Script

With Avengers: Infinity War set to be the culmination of all of the films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are expecting some dire fates of many beloved characters. While the film’s cast would surely be protective of the contents of the film, it’s possible that they could accidentally reveal key details about the movie’s narrative and spoil plot points accidentally for audiences. In hopes of ensuring the film’s secrecy, directors Anthony and Joe Russo distributed fake pages of the script so that no one could inadvertently spoil anything.

“We can divulge nothing at this point. We worked really hard to protect the secrets of the movie because this is the end of 10 years of storytelling and I think a lot of people [have] emotionally invested quite a bit into the Marvel Universe so we want to make sure they have the best experience they can have when they go in to see the movie,” Joe Russo shared with Kinowetter. “We wrote fake pages for the script, we distributed fake pages. None of the actors have actually read the entire script, the real script. Very few people actually know what’s going to happen in the movie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “We really feel like this is one that people need to see quickly before anybody spoils it for them.”

The film hits theaters in just a few weeks, but given the excitement that the cast would surely express when they see the completed production, the directors confirmed that they also haven’t screened the final cut for any of the performers.

“Look, we know there’s a lot of very risible things that happen in the film and it’s hard, when you see it, not to talk about it, so we really wanted the whole world to be able to experience the film at the same time without it being tipped to what’s happening in the movie,” Anthony Russo admitted. “We’ve been holding the film, we’re going to screen it for the first time a couple days before it opens worldwide.”

Possibly as a response to anticipation for the film, Marvel Studios made a surprise announcement earlier this year that the film would debut a week earlier than its planned May 4th release date.

All of Avengers: Infinity War‘s secrets will be revealed when the film hits theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

Are you nervous about having the film spoiled for you? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, kinowetter]