‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Teasing Trailer Drop ASAP

Marvel fans should officially be on red alert with expectations of the next trailer for Avengers: Infinity War after the Russo Brothers’ tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

The Russo Brothers official Twitter account took to social media with a popular meme in mind to play with the fans begging for a new look at the Marvel Studios ensemble flick. “GIVE TRAILER INFINITY” the account wrote, with keyboard-drawn Kirby memes on either side of it.

Whether or not the Russo Brothers are going to give the world exactly what they want is unknown. With tickets expected to go on sale this Friday, many are expecting to wake up to a new look at Avengers: Infinity War with the final day of the work week as a “Tickets On Sale Now” tag would be able to follow it.

However, with the news of tickets going on sale Friday slipping through the cracks, it’s possible Disney and Marvel Studios are yet again countering expectations and preparing the release of a trailer with “Tickets On Sale Friday” instead.

The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War officially topped 150 million views earlier this week. The video above, ComicBook.com’s Shot by Shot, breaks down the footage from the Super Bowl TV spot, as its footage paired with the original trailer reveals some substantial details of the upcoming film.

In Avengers: Infinity War, “you have a world problem with Thanos,” Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman told ComicBook.com on the film’s set. “It’s a problem that affects everyone in the world. Wakanda is on the world stage. We are obviously advanced in a way where we can help the situation. That is all that’s happening here.”

“Banner knows probably more about Thanos than anybody,” Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo said. “He’s really trying to impress on everybody how dangerous he is. It’s a little bit of a Chicken Little. He comes in screaming, ‘Bloody murder!’ He’s seen what damage [Thanos] can cause and how powerful he is. The entire group is in disarray, so there’s also getting caught up on what’s happened here. He’s trying to get them to transcend their differences and impress upon them how much danger they’re actually facing.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.